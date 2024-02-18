GTA Online Gun Van location today (February 18, 2024)

The GTA Online Gun Van has once again changed its location, forcing players to scramble across the map in search of the illegal firearms seller. This, however, sounds easier than it is. The old man always finds the most secluded and well-hidden locations to park his van. Thus, pinpointing its precise location on the game's vast map can be tricky.

While looking for the Gun Van can be challenging, finding it is worth your time and effort. Not only can you purchase some amazing weapons that are usually not found at Ammu-Nation, but you also get great discounts on some of them.

We combed through Los Santos and its surrounding areas in search of the Gun Van's most recent location. Follow the instructions in this guide to locate it and also check out the current discounts.

The Gun Van is parked at Little Seoul in GTA Online

You can find the Gun van at this location today (Image via Kiwismurf/GTA Wiki)

Players looking for the Gun Van in GTA Online today (February 18) will need to head to Caesars Auto Parking in Little Seoul, where the vehicle is parked. It can be a little tricky to locate it despite the icon popping up on the map.

The screenshot of the map above displays the Gun Van's exact location. While you don't have to climb any floors, you could end up going around in circles.

Note that you can access some great ongoing discounts and offers through the Gun Van, which makes spending the time to travel and interact with the old man selling the weapons and armor worth it. Since the prices are usually low and the stock keeps changing, it is best to check it out every week.

This week, the Gun Van in GTA Online is offering a 30% discount on the Stun Gun and the usual 10% discount on other weapons and armor. Below is a list of all available items and current offers that you can get on them:

Stun Gun - 30%

Widowmaker - 10%

Nightstick - 10%

Advanced Rifle - 10%

Sweeper Shotgun - 10%

Marksman Rifle - 10%

Sticky Bombs - 10%

Pipe Bombs - 10%

Super Light Armor - 10%

Light Armor - 10%

Standard Armor - 10%

Heavy Armor - 10%

Super Heavy Armor - 10%

