GTA Online PC issues seem to continue as Rockstar reportedly forgot to add a Gun Van discount this week

Although the latest mishap for GTA Online's PC port is rather inconsequential in the long run, it is still silly to think that the Gun Van is missing a discount this week. For players who don't know what this is about, the Gun Van is a vehicle that offers players a wide variety of weapons at a generous discount.

One of the offerings this week is the Proximity Mine. It's supposed to get a 15% discount like other throwable weapons, but the Proximity Mine didn't get one on the PC version of GTA Online. Bizarrely enough, other weapons did get put on sale at this port.

The PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S ports do not have this issue.

The Gun Van's Proximity Mine isn't on discount in GTA Online's PC port

The above tweet contains some codes pertaining to the Gun Van discounts offered this week. XM22_GUN_VAN_SLOT_THROWABLE_DISCOUNT_0 is the Proximity Mine. If one takes a gander at the PC lines of text, one would see that it has a discount of 0%.

That means it should still cost $1,000 on that port rather than $850. All other lines of text shown here indicate that there is no other issue pertaining to the Gun Van and its discounts in GTA Online apart from this one weapon.

The PC port of this game is often seen as neglected, but this type of mistake is largely an innocent one. It would be ideal for Rockstar Games to fix it, yet it's not a deal-breaker if they don't. Hopefully, something similar doesn't happen for something more valuable than the Proximity Mine in the future.

Other PC news

Rockstar Support @RockstarSupport A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577… A new security-focused Title Update is now available for Grand Theft Auto Online on PC: support.rockstargames.com/articles/13577…

GTA Online players curious about the PC exploits should know that Rockstar Games has already released a security patch to fix that major issue. The patch notes for that update essentially improved data protocol, which should prevent third-party tools from modifying a player's money, RP, etc.

Surprisingly, everything seems to be pretty safe on the platform for the time being. Players' accounts aren't getting corrupted anymore, and there aren't any major social media posts criticizing the game at the moment.

A cheap weapon missing a 15% discount is much sillier by comparison.

Other Gun Van news

In far more minor news, the Crowbar is purchasable this week from this roaming vehicle. It used to only be available by picking it up in select locations, so it's noteworthy that one can forego finding it in the wild in favor of just buying it. The Crowbar might be an unremarkable melee weapon, but many GTA Online players are still talking about it.

There are some major discounts available this week in the Gun Van, such as:

Precision Rifle (50% off)

Grenade Launcher (40% off for GTA+ members)

Weapons (10% off)

Throwables (15% off)

Armor (20% off)

GTA+ members get double the discounts on weapons, throwables, and armor. Do remember that the vehicle's location changes daily, so some players might wish to consult an interactive map or a guide to find it every day.

It's unknown if Rockstar Games will fix the Proximity Mine missing its discount on PC or not.

