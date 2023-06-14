GTA Online weekly update for June 14-21, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally out with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. The new character Charlie Reed is here to recruit players in Los Santos Angels and take on Merryweather Security in a brand new set of LSA Operations and Project Overthrow missions. Players can earn double bonuses by competing in Air Quota Adversary Mode and 50% more payout on beating RC Time Trials.
Rockstar has also added five brand-new cars for motorheads to collect, along with two new aircraft, a new weapon, and much more content. There’s so much to do this week, and this article will share everything important players must know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event is currently live (June 14 to June 21)
2x cash and RP
- Air Quota
1.5x cash and RP
- RC Time Trials
New missions
- Project Overthrow
- LSA Operations
New cars
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
- Declasse Walton L35
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Vapid Ratel
New aircraft
- Mammoth Streamer216
- F-160 Raiju
New weapon
- Tactical SMG
GTA Online F-160 Raiju price is around $6,855,000 - $5,141,250.
Latest stock of showroom cars this week (June 14 to June 21)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Vapid Ratel
- Vapid Clique Wagon
- Declasse Walton L35
- Classique Broadway
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Grotti Itali GTB
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Progen GP1
- Vapid Dominator GTX
- Bravado Verlierer
Players should note that they can get the Maibatsu MonstroCity for free as part of the GTA+ benefits for June 2023.
Complete list of log-in rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 14 to June 21)
Log-In reward
- Santo Capra Coins (Avenger livery)
- Pink & Green Camo (Avenger livery)
- Dolla Dolla (Avenger livery)
40% off
- Dundreary Landstalker XL
- Classique Broadway
30% off
- Nagasaki Havok
- V-65 Molotok
Rockstar hasn’t mentioned most things in their latest newswire post, so these can be changed before the next weekly update. However, they have announced the return of Armored Trucks in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries later this year.
