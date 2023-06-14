GTA Online weekly update for June 14-21, 2023, released

A brand new GTA Online weekly update is finally out with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. The new character Charlie Reed is here to recruit players in Los Santos Angels and take on Merryweather Security in a brand new set of LSA Operations and Project Overthrow missions. Players can earn double bonuses by competing in Air Quota Adversary Mode and 50% more payout on beating RC Time Trials.

Rockstar has also added five brand-new cars for motorheads to collect, along with two new aircraft, a new weapon, and much more content. There’s so much to do this week, and this article will share everything important players must know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event is currently live (June 14 to June 21)

2x cash and RP

Air Quota

1.5x cash and RP

RC Time Trials

New missions

Project Overthrow

LSA Operations

New cars

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Declasse Walton L35

Vapid Clique Wagon

Vapid Ratel

New aircraft

Mammoth Streamer216

F-160 Raiju

New weapon

Tactical SMG

GTA Online F-160 Raiju price is around $6,855,000 - $5,141,250.

Latest stock of showroom cars this week (June 14 to June 21)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Vapid Ratel

Vapid Clique Wagon

Declasse Walton L35

Classique Broadway

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Luxury Autos Showroom

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Grotti Itali GTB

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

HSW Premium Test Ride (only for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Maibatsu MonstroCiti HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

Progen GP1

Vapid Dominator GTX

Bravado Verlierer

Players should note that they can get the Maibatsu MonstroCity for free as part of the GTA+ benefits for June 2023.

Complete list of log-in rewards and weekly discounts this week (June 14 to June 21)

Log-In reward

Santo Capra Coins (Avenger livery)

Pink & Green Camo (Avenger livery)

Dolla Dolla (Avenger livery)

40% off

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Classique Broadway

30% off

Nagasaki Havok

V-65 Molotok

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



GTA Online: San Andreas Mercenaries now available: Team up with some of Los Santos' most daring guns-for-hire and lead the fight against Merryweather Security's forces in explosive guerilla operations while conducting high-stakes, high-flying raids.

Rockstar hasn’t mentioned most things in their latest newswire post, so these can be changed before the next weekly update. However, they have announced the return of Armored Trucks in Grand Theft Auto Online as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries later this year.

