“The video of Strauss talking about GTA 6 is obviously fake”: Fans believe the leaked release date is AI-generated

The latest GTA 6 leak discloses seemingly concrete information regarding the game’s announcement and release date; however, fans believe it’s nothing more than a fake. On September 2, 2023, fan account @GTA6posts shared an audio clip that seemed to be of Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick sharing the next Grand Theft Auto title’s details. The tweet was later taken down by the company, which sparked a discussion between fans about whether the leak was legit or not.

Rockstar Games enthusiast Gaming Detective shared their opinion on Twitter on September 3, 2023, claiming the leak is AI generated:

“The video of Strauss talking about GTA 6 is obviously fake. At one point he spells out “VI” instead of saying “6,” which only AI would do.”

Expand Tweet

The new GTA 6 leaked announcement and release dates are fake, according to some fans

Expand Tweet

The Gaming Detective also gave a reason for the supposed leak to be taken down. According to him, the AI-generated voice of the CEO leads to an impersonation, which is why the company removed it so as not to spread false information.

Famous YouTuber and Gamer GhillieMaster also believes it was a fake voice. In a tweet on September 4, 2023, they also supported the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 release date being AI-generated and shared a possible reason for it being taken down by the company:

“The alleged...announcement audio "leak" was likely taken down by Take-Two because they don't want some AI voice potentially influencing shareholders who might think it's real.”

The GhillieMaster further emphasized that the leak can’t be real just because Take-Two Interactive took it down from social media. They also agreed with Gaming Detective on the AI voice mimicking the CEO and spreading misinformation in the context.

Many other fans also expressed their opinions on the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement being fake on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As per the leaked audio, the game could be announced this October 2023 with a release date of October 2024.

There’s also a GTA 6 $150 price rumor circulating on the internet, and fans are advised to take all of this with a pinch of salt at the moment. If the leaks are accurate, Rockstar could officially announce the game very soon.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will announce GTA 6 this year? Yes No 0 votes