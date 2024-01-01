When is the snow going away in GTA Online in 2024?

GTA Online Christmas Update brought back snow in the game, and fans have been having fun enjoying snowball fights and destroying snowmen status. However, like all good things, this weather condition will soon come to an end. This is why several players are wondering how long they have till Rockstar Games removes the feature from the online multiplayer.

While the studio has not revealed a date, most snow and winter-related events will end by January 3, 2024. So, Rockstar Games may remove snow alongside these events and special game modes.

However, fans can also expect the developer to leave this snowy and hazy weather condition as it is for a few more days. Since it received mixed reactions from the community, the studio will not prolong this effect in the game.

Some players like snow in GTA Online while others hate it

Snow always had a love-hate relationship with most Grand Theft Auto Online communities. While it does transform the whole landscape into another world, it also brings some unfortunate issues that come with this weather.

It becomes quite difficult to drive around the city, vehicles lose traction, and there is always a danger of slipping. This becomes an even bigger problem when players try to go uphill or downhill in vehicles that normally have less traction. However, some vehicles are quite good for this weather and can tackle snow quite well.

So, while some players will be sad to see snow go away soon, others will be delighted to get normal roads back in the game.

Here are some reactions:

That said, players still have time to complete the Snowmen Collectible event in GTA Online and obtain the rewards. They need to locate and destroy 25 Snowmen status spread across the vast map of the game to get the Snowman outfit.

Apart from this, the Gooch event is still going on, and players should participate to get the special outfit alongside other cool rewards. Since these events are expected to expire by January 3, 2024, there are only a couple more days left to enjoy them and roll around the snow in the game.

Rockstar Games has also added a GTA Online New Year's Event, offering great rewards for completing it.

