5 reasons to own Dinka Kanjo SJ in GTA Online in 2023

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a JDM-inspired (Japanese Domestic Market) car in GTA Online that was added as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC by Rockstar Games in September 2022. This car is very popular among motorheads and you can frequently see it in public lobbies. The Dinka Kanjo SJ is based on the real-life Honda Civic Coupe Gen V and has a simple rounded design.

However, the gaming studio offers a slew of customization options that completely change its looks. Many players even find it difficult to recognize a fully customized Kanjo SJ. This article lists five reasons why you should own this car in GTA Online in 2023.

Five reasons why the Dinka Kanjo SJ is a must-own car in GTA Online in 2023

1) Drifting capabilities

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online in 2023. If you are a stunt driver and want to flex your drifting skills in the game, the Kanjo SJ is without a doubt the best companion. While the standard customizations already make the car ready to race, Rockstar Games also offers Lowered Vehicle Stance and Low Grip Tires that make the car drift even more.

The latter upgrades are available in Los Santos Car Meet and you can equip them by driving the car to the vehicle workshop inside. However, applying drift upgrades will make the car less suitable for daily commutes.

2) A movie legend

Many GTA Online players might be unaware, but the Dinka Kanjo SJ is actually a movie-inspired car in the game. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the Heist Honda Civic from the movie The Fast and the Furious and also offers customization options to recreate the car. You can take inspiration from the video above by popular YouTuber Digital Car Addict to replicate it.

Die-hard Fast and the Furious fans must buy this car and customize it to recreate the truck heist seen in the Armored Truck random event. The latest GTA Online weekly update added a double-money bonus to the mission, making the purpose more fruitful.

3) Customizations

The Dinka Kanjo SJ is a tuner car in GTA Online that comes with a plethora of customization options. Although it does not have any special upgrades such as Imani Tech, Hao’s Special Works upgrades, Benny’s Original Motor Works upgrades, etc., tuner vehicles are popular for having more upgrade options from standard garages.

You can equip the car with 18 bumpers, eight exhausts, seven fenders, 17 hoods, 16 liveries, 16 splitters, 19 spoilers, and many more. As mentioned above, the LS Car Meet workshop in Popular Street also offers two exclusive customizations to upgrade the car’s performance.

4) Performance

In GTA Online, the Dinka Kanjo SJ is powered by a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box. It has a front-wheel drive layout that can push the car to a top speed of 87.61 mph or 141.00 km/h. However, once you fully upgrade the car, its top speed increases to 107.25 mph or 172.60 km/h.

This speed helps it finish a lap in 1:12.322 minutes. With regular upgrades, the Kanjo SJ has great handling and cornering abilities. However, the drift-specific upgrades completely change these stats. Many GTA fans also want to see the car in Grand Theft Auto 6 with more improved performance.

5) Attractive price

The Dinka Kanjo SJ has a starting price of $1,370,000 with a discounted price of $1,027,500. However, the latest GTA Online weekly update reduced the prices even more and you can now avail the 40% extra discount.

While on regular days you can buy the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, during this week, it is available on both the website and the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

Therefore, Drift and JDM fans who want to acquire the Kanjo SJ should do it as soon as possible. The showroom’s car comes with a pre-installed livery as well.

