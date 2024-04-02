Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today (April 2, 2024)

The Shipwrecks location in GTA Online is one of the most important things to know this week for adventurers in Los Santos. Rockstar Games has boosted this collectible so that players can earn triple the amount of cash and RP by finding it every day until this Thursday (April 4). There are 30 possible locations where one could find these recurring collectibles in the game, making it somewhat confusing to know exactly where to look for them each day.

To help players accomplish this task, this article shares the exact coordinates of the Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today (April 2).

Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today is near the Tataviam Mountains (April 2, 2024)

After the latest GTA Online weekly update boosted the payout for finding Shipwrecks in Los Santos, it has become one of the most sought-after things to do despite some players not knowing where these collectibles spawn each day. However, as noted by the community, the Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today is the Tataviam Mountains, south of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station.

Players must visit the area as shown above in the video to find this collectible lying near some rocks. Collecting it today (April 2) will reward them with $75,000 in-game cash and 6000 RP. These triple bonuses will last until April 3, 2024, after which Shipwrecks will offer the regular $25,000 and 2000 RP every day.

This is how Rockstar Games describes Shipwrecks:

“Treasure hunters and tourists are reporting sightings of a wooden boat washed up on the waterfront. The wreck is said to contain treasure and scraps of clothing, seven of which can be combined to form an outfit from a previous era. Each day, the wreck’s whereabouts will be subject to the tides. Should you spot it out on your travels, make sure to check for a chest filled with bounty.”

Everything important about the Tataviam Mountains that adventurers should know

The Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today, Tataviam Mountains, is a mountain range located in the east of Los Santos between Palomino Freeway. While the exact coordinates of the Shipwrecks are towards the shore of the Pacific Ocean, players will still need to come across this area to find the collectible.

As per the game’s lore, the Tataviam Mountains are considered to be the site of an unsolved 1975 murder of Leonora Johnson, a Vinewood starlet actress. This shows how much of the background story the place holds in Los Santos.

The Shipwrecks location in GTA Online today will reset at 6:00 UTC on April 3, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.