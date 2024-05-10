"So Woke": Fans react to seemingly fake GTA 6 leaks circulating on social media

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks were the first major source of information about the highly anticipated Rockstar Games title. Around 90 clips featuring developmental footage were leaked online, and the developer also confirmed them as authentic.

However, many seemingly fake leaks have appeared on social media since September 2022, with quite a few recently being uploaded by X user @JasonFromGTAsix. Here's an image from the latest thread of such leaks made by this individual.

Expand Tweet

Fans have had some interesting reactions to this picture. X user @MrLarry404 commented "So woke," likely joking about how some fans are worried about GTA 6 possibly leaning towards political correctness.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other notable reactions to the seemingly fake GTA 6 leak thread:

Some fan reactions to @JasonFromGTAsix's X post above (Images via X)

The comment from X user @girl_FromGta6, notably, talked about how some of the images in the thread looked real.

X user @girl_FromGta6's comment on the social media post in question (Image via X/@girl_FromGta6)

Interestingly, these images do look comparable to the visual effects and lighting seen in the first GTA 6 trailer and can easily be mistaken as genuine screenshots. However, it should be noted that none of these "leaks" have been confirmed as real by Rockstar Games and all seem AI-generated.

Fans react to seemingly fake GTA 6 leaks while waiting for official screenshots

Expand Tweet

Fans expect official GTA 6 screenshots to be revealed by Rockstar Games in the coming days.

This is mainly because of a new GTA 6 page on Rockstar's official website with a "Screens" section being momentarily accessible to the public just a couple of days ago. Additionally, there have been reports of Rockstar Games updating their API.

Take-Two Interactive also has an earnings call planned for May 16, 2024, and since the first GTA 6 trailer was announced just ahead of their November 2023 earnings call, there are expectations for more information related to the sequel dropping this time around the event as well.

The official announcement tweet for the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

That being said, no official confirmation about the same has arrived yet. Therefore, readers should take such speculations or any reported GTA 6 leaks and rumors with a grain of salt and wait for announcements from Rockstar Games or their parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

FAQ:

When will the next GTA 6 trailer release?

As of this writing (May 10, 2024), there is no official release date for the next GTA 6 trailer.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback