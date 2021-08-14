Top 5 game changes that GTA 6 should make

GTA 6 may not be releasing anytime soon but that hasn't deterred fans from demanding certain changes. Fans have taken to the internet to often express their desires regarding the next GTA title.

The gameplay has changed considerably over the years throughout the series. Many changes have been well-received by the fans while others have left them polarized.

Fans want to see some of these good features being revisited in GTA 6. There could also be some new changes that would benefit the franchise.

GTA 6: 5 game changes Rockstar should implement in the next game

1) Better physics and combat

Rockstar introduced an impressive ragdoll physics system with the HD Universe in GTA 4. Fans expected them to continue with this and possibly even improve upon it in the next game. However, GTA 5's ragdoll physics felt like a downgrade from the one seen in its predecessor.

Combat was equally disappointing, as the advanced melee fighting system from GTA 4 was nowhere to be seen. There were also some issues with manual aiming, something which Rockstar had perfected with Max Payne 3.

This is why the first thing that GTA 6 should look to improve is its physics and combat system.

2) Choice-based narrative

GTA games have always had linear narratives where the player doesn't have much of a say. This changed a bit with the HD Universe, as GTA 4 and 5 both have choice-based approaches in missions. Both games also have different ending choices, where players get to decide the fate of the characters themselves.

It would certainly be appreciated if GTA 6 follows the trend and includes a more complex choice-based narrative.

3) RPG-like features

GTA San Andreas was the closest to an RPG in the entire franchise. Players could customize and train CJ, the protagonist, and even control his body weight. Skills and statistics were quite advanced, and improving them felt rewarding.

GTA 5 did have some of its features, but not the complete package. GTA 6 should look forward to implementing RPG-like elements just to enhance the gameplay experience.

4) More customization

GTA 5 brought back much of the customization introduced in GTA San Andreas. Apart from player and vehicle customization, the game also presented the ability to modify weapons.

Unfortunately, GTA 4, released between these two games, had a severe lack of customizability. With GTA 6, Rockstar shouldn't remove the customization features as they did in GTA 4.

5) A return to the '80s

Although this is very unlikely to happen, Rockstar could decide to set the next game in the 1980s. This would make more sense since a modern-day Vice City would be drab and boring. A modern story set in 2020s isn't something worthy of a high-octane crime thriller either.

GTA Online has influenced much of the newfound popularity of the franchise in the present era. Rockstar will most likely keep this in mind and base the next game in a more modern setting. However, a return to the past could also gain them a new and larger fanbase.

The fast-paced and flamboyant cinematic appeal of GTA Vice City has made it a fan favorite. It would only make sense for GTA 6 to set a new perspective on a similar setting. Retro culture has been making a return lately, and a retro setting for the next game might pay off in a big way.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

