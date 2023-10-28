Where to find all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online Halloween 2023

There are 200 Jack O' Lanterns to collect in the last part of GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update. Collecting all 200 in a single day gives players the Pumpkin Tee plus a $50,000 bonus. Another $50,000 is obtainable just by collecting only ten of these pumpkins, which also bestows gamers with the Horror Pumpkin Mask. That means you could expect to get $100,000, two cosmetics, and whatever tricks or treats you're given from these collectibles.

All 200 Jack O' Lanterns will have the same locations for each player. Thus, it is possible to follow a guide to visit every site for these pumpkins. If you approach one, you should get a prompt to collect it.

All 200 Jack O' Lantern locations in GTA Online's Halloween 2023 update

This is where you can find all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in GTA Online (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The vast majority of Jack O' Lanterns are concentrated in the southern part of the GTA Online map. There are extensive sections of the countryside where nothing is collectible. This map should be helpful to those seeking to obtain all 200 pumpkins in a single day.

If it looks too small, then zooming in may be beneficial. If you want more direct control over how to find these collectibles, then the next section of this guide may be more helpful.

Interactive map for all Jack O' Lantern locations in GTA Online

Expand Tweet

Note: The text in the tweet is outdated, but the hyperlink still works as intended.

Alternatively, you can just visit GTAWeb.eu or another interactive map manually. Doing so will allow GTA Online players to zoom in or out of the map however they please.

Finding these pumpkins shouldn't be hard since they stick out in the overworld. It is recommended that players stick with a certain area before moving on to the next region since collecting all 200 in a single day is already quite an arduous task.

Tips

There is no specific time in which players must collect the pumpkins. They can opt to obtain the Jack O' Lanterns in any order they wish, but to get the Pumpkin Tee, they must acquire all 200 in a single day. Here are some tips for GTA Online players to consider:

Mobile vehicle: Something that can fly like the Deluxo or Oppressor Mk II is handy for exploring the whole map without wasting too much time.

Something that can fly like the Deluxo or Oppressor Mk II is handy for exploring the whole map without wasting too much time. Follow an easy pattern: For example, some players may visit everything from north to south, from one area to another. Try to collect all the pumpkins in a logical order so you don't have to backtrack later.

For example, some players may visit everything from north to south, from one area to another. Try to collect all the pumpkins in a logical order so you don't have to backtrack later. Collect everything away sometime after 6 am UTC: The Daily Reset happens at this time, so it could be inconvenient if everything is reset while you're trying to get every pumpkin.

Remember, you only have until November 2, 2023, to collect everything, which is when the next weekly update launches. Anybody who misses this opportunity will likely have to wait until next year's Halloween event to get another shot. Even then, there is no guarantee.

The future of getting another chance is as uncertain as when Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally be revealed.

Poll : Do you think you can collect all 200 Jack O' Lanterns in a single day? Yes No 0 votes