Where are the ghosts in GTA Online Ghosts Exposed: Map locations, tips, and more

GTA Online's Ghosts Exposed is a Halloween 2023 event where the goal is to find 10 phantoms and photograph them. It's a simple concept, yet finding these apparitions can be a bit tricky. Each one spawns at a different hour, with nine of them having two locations where you can find them. Thankfully, both areas for each phantom are always next to each other.

As long as you know the general area to find them, you should be more than capable of photographing all 10 specters in the Ghosts Exposed event. GTA Online players will get some tips and other important information provided below for their convenience.

Map locations for all photographs in GTA Online's Ghosts Exposed

A simple guide to follow (Image via Rockstar Games)

This infographic contains all the relevant information a GTA Online player needs to see for Ghosts Exposed. There are 10 specters, with most having two locations near one another. The most crucial detail to know is their spawn time.

For instance, the earliest one spawns at 8 pm, while the last ghost comes in around 6 am. Each phantom is only available for a single hour. Fortunately, their locations and spawn times make it possible to photograph nine of them in a single day. On the day after, you can visit Sandy Shores and see Johnny Klebitz idling at the spot where he died in Grand Theft Auto 5.

An example of a wandering spirit you could photograph (Image via GTA Wiki)

To take a photo of any spirit, use your phone and go to Snapmatic. Take a snapshot, then send it to the Ghosts Exposed organization. Here is a short list of where you can find all 10 apparitions based on military time:

20-21: Grapeseed barn 21-22: Trailer in Algonquin Blvd 22-23: Wrecked bus near Maude's trailer in Grapeseed 23-0: El Gordo Lighthouse 1-2: A ruined house on Joshua Road 2-3: Hint Valley Church 3-4: Northeastern house in Paleto Bay 4-5: Two Hoots Fall near the waterfall 5-6: Raton Canyon Bridge 0-1 (only after the previous nine were photographed): In front of Trevor's trailer in Sandy Shores

The spirits are stationary in one of two locations (apart from Johnny Klebitz) in the general areas described in the above list.

Tips

Another map showing off all duplicate locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

This map shows a closer view of the 10 locations without the brief guide overlayed on it, in case you'd prefer that. GTA Online players seeking tips should know the following:

You should use a mobile aircraft: It doesn't matter if your vehicle of choice is an Oppressor Mk II, Deluxo, or something else that flies. All that's important is that you can easily access all 10 locations quickly.

It doesn't matter if your vehicle of choice is an Oppressor Mk II, Deluxo, or something else that flies. All that's important is that you can easily access all 10 locations quickly. Look for something grey: All the ghosts are composed of different shades of grey. They can stand out if you move your camera around, so pay attention to your surroundings.

All the ghosts are composed of different shades of grey. They can stand out if you move your camera around, so pay attention to your surroundings. Event schedule: This Halloween 2023 event will only be around for October and possibly early November. If you want to do Ghosts Exposed in GTA Online, it's better to do it sooner rather than later.

If you take a photo of all apparitions, you'll receive $250,000, 1,000 RP, and the Ghosts Exposed livery for your Albany Brigham.

Poll : Do you think ghosts of other GTA protagonists will ever appear in a future game? Yes No 1 votes