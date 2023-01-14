Where is the Gun Van in GTA Online located?

GTA Online players might have trouble finding the exact Gun Van location. The main problem here is that there are 30 possible locations, and the game's map is quite huge to explore. Finding a specific spawn from those 30 locations can be a bit of a hassle for some.

This article will simplify everything for the reader. That way, they won't have to look up a specific guide for the exact day tied to this question. Much to their delight, they can utilize an interactive map that updates daily.

Some additional information will be revealed in the following sections.

The current Gun Van location in GTA Online

The exact location of the Gun Van changes every day. There are 30 possible locations, with the current one being represented in the above interactive map. More specifically, look for the black van icon in the above embed.

You can pan or zoom in on this map if necessary. Ideally, you may wish to select the Atlas option so that the black van icon better juxtaposes with the colors, making it easier to spot.

Note: The above interactive map might not load if you're in incognito mode.

Map of all possible Gun Van locations

A map of all 30 possible locations (Image via GTAWeb.eu)

The previous interactive map only shows the exact location of this vehicle, whereas the one posted above shows all 30 possible areas where it may spawn. It is worth noting that the interactive map will take one of these 30 locations and display it to the reader.

Besides that, it's worth mentioning that GTA Online players who get near the Gun Van's exact location will see a black van icon appear on the minimap. It's not hard to find once players know where to look.

Details about the Gun Van in GTA Online

This is the vehicle you're looking for (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you know where to look, all that's left is to go to the vehicle's location. GTA Online players who get near the car will see its backdoors open with a shady-looking old guy in the back. Approach him to get a prompt related to purchasing items from him.

You will then see a prompt similar to the following image.

These are the options you'll get when you interact with this guy (Image via Rockstar Games)

Gamers can buy several items from this NPC, including the long-awaited Railgun, which is only purchasable from him. The weapon collection he sells may vary from week to week, but players can expect to get some valuable items from him nonetheless.

For example, the very rare Molotov Cocktails are purchasable from this NPC. Before this NPC was introduced, that throwable weapon was only available in a few locations and via a Merryweather Ammo Crate Drop. Thus, having a more convenient way to stock up can be appreciated by some gamers.

This task is easily done, thanks to the aforementioned interactive map. Remember that the NPC's daily location should reset at 6:00 UTC daily. That's everything GTA Online players need to know about this new feature.

