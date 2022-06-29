Where is the location of the treasure in GTA Online?

GTA Online is filled with many activities where players can spend hundreds of hours. Based in the glitzy city of Los Santos, this online title is highly dynamic with the number of exclusive updates it has received so far, including the addition of the Treasure Hunt by Rockstar.

Treasure Hunt was added to GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update, and has only become available since the enhanced version of the game. The entire hunt served as a teaser for the forthcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2, another one of Rockstar’s action-adventure development.

Treasure Hunt in GTA Online - All locations, tips, and more

Once the mission starts, players will receive an email from IDvanderlinde@eyefind.com. The message contains a black-and-white image of the location where the unidentified treasure is buried. A yellow question mark on the map denotes the area and clues may be found pinned to a tree, a rock, or any other object. Metal wind chimes can be heard when players are close to a clue.

Players must find three clue locations, guided by a map, which will get marked with a random treasure chest location after discovering all three clues. Upon completing the mission, a player will receive $5000 per clue and a deadly Double-Action Revolver to use in GTA Online.

First: Photo clue

The message contains a photograph of the location where the clue can be found in GTA Online. It can be completely random and can be found in one of the 20 locations mentioned below:

The Marlowe Vineyards - A clue note can be pinned to a rock on the hills in the area. Catfish View Mountaintop - The clue can be found on the edge of the San Chianski Mountain Range, where a boat and a small house can be seen. Two Hoots Falls - The clue can be found pinned to the front of an owl statue, situated in a large open space. Tataviam Mountains, beach south of Palmer-Taylor Power Station - A note containing the clue can be found pinned to the cliff’s base at the edge of the water, just ahead of the landbridge. National Park Rocks - The note can be found pinned to the largest rock in the area. Raton Canyon - The clue can be found in the canyon located within the Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness. Palomino Highlands, islands on the coast - The clue can be found on a rock close to the island's eastern tip. Procopio Promenade, Paleto Bay - The note can be found pinned to a pole between the broken parts of the bridges. Hill Valley Church graveyard, Great Chaparral - The clue can be pinned to a tombstone with a cross behind the building. Sandy Shores Airfield, Grand Senora Desert - The note can be found pinned to a door at the base of the cliffs. Los Santos Golf Club - The clue can be found pinned to a pole on a bridge located in the middle of the golf course. Del Perro Pier - Players must walk under the pier where a clue can be found pinned to one of the pier’s beams. Hill Valley Church, Pacific Bluffs - A clue note can be found pinned to one of the tombs in the graveyard at this location. Senora National Park lookout above Beam Me Up - The clue can be found pinned to a wooden table at the top of a mountain near Sandy Shore in GTA Online. Cape Catfish Jetty - The note can be found pinned to one of the poles shown in the picture. Smith Ridge, Arthur's Pass Trails, Great Chaparral - The clue can be found on a tourist board near the juice stand. Breakwater, Alamo Sea Marina - The clue can be found on the rock beside the boat moored to the shore in GTA Online. Abandoned Mine, Great Chaparral - The note can be found on a pole in front of a cliff with a door at the base. Mount Chiliad Map - The clue can be found pinned to a map on one of the wooden platforms. Cassidy Creek Map - The clue can be found pinned to a tall tree beside the dirt path.

Next: Three clues

After locating the clue from one of the above 20 random locations in Grand Theft Auto Online, three fixed clues can be found on:

Tongva Hills cave, where a man's corpse can be found, clad in underwear, mismatched socks, and boots. Sandy Shores beach, where a bloody shovel can be found in a wrecked building on the beach Joad Lane, where an empty gun case can be found at the base of a tree.

Last: Random Treasure Chest

Upon locating all three clues mentioned above, the random location of the treasure chest will be marked on the GTA Online's map. It can be one of the following:

Richman Glen Alamo Sea - North Calafia Way Paleto Cove

Arriving at the assigned random location will lead the player to two more corpses, a shovel, and a case marked with Boles Overland Stagecoach Company. The Double-Action Revolver lies inside this case, which players can use to wreak havoc in GTA Online.

It is essential to find the treasure chest before exiting GTA Online. If a player fails to do so, the entire mission will be reset, and a new hint location will be assigned to them, irrespective of the progress they previously made. Players can expect some kind of treasure hunt in the upcoming GTA sequel as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far