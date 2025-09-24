Why friend activities should return in GTA 6

The implementation of friend activities in GTA 6 could significantly deepen immersion. It would help players feel more involved in the overall plot, especially if the friends are a major part of the storyline. GTA 6 is already set to have two playable characters, Lucia and Jason. It only makes sense to see their relationship deepen along with that of other characters, through activities outside of the main objectives.

This article will explain why the upcoming Rockstar Games title should feature friend activities similar to GTA 5.

Friend activities should return in GTA 6

A look at Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 features friend activities where you can take your character's friends to different locations and do things such as playing darts, tennis, golf, or even going to the cinema. However, as of the time of writing, there is no news about this feature returning for GTA 6.

We believe it should be a part of the upcoming title, as it allows players to get a deeper look at some of the characters outside of the story's setting. Furthermore, the new game can take it one step forward by intertwining friendship activities with the plot.

For instance, going out with Lucia to a certain location could unlock a side mission or advance the main story. Rockstar Games can even hire real-life personalities to play themselves in certain situations to make Grand Theft Auto 6 a more realistic and immersive experience for players.

Gamers could also experience dynamic relationships with various characters, and this could impact the storyline, thereby creating the potential for alternative situations, plot points, or even endings. Overall, friend activities can be made into crucial in-game elements instead of side activities that players explore only for fun.

In this way, what was only a pleasurable feature in the previous games could evolve into something crucial to the upcoming title's gameplay experience.

As of the time of writing, in-depth information about the game's world and new mechanics is scarce. Rockstar Games has not revealed whether or not friend activities will be a part of GTA 6. Plot details are also unclear; however, it is very well known that the upcoming addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise is set to be the most complex and immersive game the developers have ever created.

