When it comes to GTA 6 Online, one thing that needs to change from its predecessor is the overuse of armored civilian vehicles. They sound cool on paper, tough, sleek, and explosive-resistant but in practice, they’ve turned GTA Online into a playground where skill barely matters.

That said, here are a few reasons why GTA 6 Online shouldn't have armored civilian vehicles.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects author's opinion.

Reasons why GTA 6 Online shouldn't have armored civilian vehicles

Removing armored civilian vehicles from GTA 6 Online is more about bringing back fairness and realism (Image via Rockstar Games)

The problem with armored cars everywhere

In GTA Online, armored civilian vehicles completely changed how the game felt. You became almost untouchable during missions, easily shrugging off RPGs and assault rifles that were supposed to be threats. That made standard missions too easy and erased the challenge that used to define the early days of Online.

The result? A power creep spiral where Rockstar had to release even more overpowered vehicles to keep things balanced. Suddenly, if you weren’t driving an Imani Tech car or something that could take a dozen rockets, you were automatically at a disadvantage.

Armor should feel earned, not standard

If GTA 6 Online wants to feel grounded again, armored vehicles shouldn’t be a separate class of civilian rides. One should be able to reinforce regular cars instead of adding armor as a custom upgrade instead of buying fully bulletproof SUVs that act like mini tanks.

That keeps customization meaningful without breaking balance. It also respects the idea that not every vehicle should be both fast and indestructible. If you want real protection, it should come at the cost of speed and agility, not be a default perk.

Let the heavy stuff stay heavy

The only vehicles that should survive multiple RPG hits are the ones that realistically would like tanks, APCs, or other heavy military-grade machines. A luxury sedan shouldn’t be able to tank explosives like it’s a 10-ton beast. In the real world, even something like the Insurgent, which is based on the Terradyne Gurkha, has its limits.

It’s heavily armored, yes, but it’s slow, topping out at around 100 mph. GTA 5 ignored that trade-off, giving players bomb-proof monsters that could outrun supercars, which made no sense. GTA 6 can fix that by grounding vehicle stats in something believable.

Fewer lock-on weapons, more skill

Armored civilian vehicles and lock-on rockets go hand-in-hand in ruining fair fights. If everything is bulletproof or missile-proof, combat becomes less about aim and strategy and more about who has the most expensive gadgets. Reducing both armor and auto-lock weaponry would force players to rely on tactics again like using cover, timing, and teamwork instead of endless rocket spam.

Balance should be the priority

Realistically, GTA 6 Online will probably start simple before the chaos begins. But if Rockstar can resist the temptation to add overpowered armored cars just to sell new updates, the game will stay balanced longer.

Heavily armored vehicles shouldn’t handle or accelerate like lightweight sports cars, and if balance remains a focus, players will value smart play over brute force.

