Why GTA Online players should avoid the Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris simply doesn't cut it for GTA Online sports classics. Needless to say, the past few years haven't been kind to this weaponized vehicle. It was first released back in the Doomsday Heist update in 2017.

Of course, it only took a few years for Rockstar to change the entire landscape of the game. The Viseris wasn't viable back then, and it certainly isn't now.

Truth be told, this sports classic is nice to look at in GTA Online. It combines aspects of the Maserati Merak and the De Tomaso Pantera GT5. Unfortunately, it's more style and less substance by this point in the game's history. Players are better off looking elsewhere for a sports classic.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Despite its fancy look, the Lampadati Viseris isn't exactly a viable car in GTA Online

Where to buy and how much it costs

GTA Online players need to be mindful of their financial investments. The Viseris costs $875,000 over at Legendary Motorsport. Since most vehicles cost over a million dollars today, it might seem like a decent price. However, players need to keep in mind that modifications will cost extra.

The main draw of the Viseris is that it's a weaponized vehicle. Since it can use machine guns for offensive purposes, GTA Online players will also have to upgrade its combat abilities. They will need to buy some heavier armor, faster engines, and potentially some explosives.

At the very least, players will likely have to pay over a million dollars for this vehicle. The question remains whether or not it's worth the investment in GTA Online. After all, players shouldn't have their vehicles taking up space in their garage without a valid reason.

Overall performance

Broughy1322 is the residential vehicle expert for this game. Based on the YouTuber's calculations, the Viseris can reach a top speed of124.25 miles per hour. It's a particularly fast car in a very straight line. In fact, it's ranked fourth in the fastest sports classics.

However, there is one major problem with this vehicle in GTA Online. There are simply better alternatives within its own class, namely the Pegassi Toreador and Imponte Deluxo. They have top speeds of 135.25 and 127.25 miles per hour. Of course, that's not the main reason why they are viable.

The Toreador is a submersible vehicle while the Deluxo has flying capabilities. Players are better off saving money for something better. If they only want a fast sports classic, they can get the cheaper Pegassi Monroe. It costs $490,000 at Legendary Motorsport with a top speed of 122 miles per hour.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should only get the Viseris if they have enough money to spend on fancy-looking vehicles. Otherwise, this sports classic isn't going to help them all that much.

It's a ridiculously fast vehicle, but that's all it has going for it. With such a hefty price tag, players should save money with the likes of the Monroe. It's only slightly behind the Viseris in terms of top speed, yet it's a cheaper alternative. Players will save nearly half a million dollars on that purchase.

Unfortunately for the Viseris, it simply has too much in the way of competition.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

