Why "Till Death Do Us Part" in GTA Online is the best thing to play this Valentine's Day

Till Death Do Us Part is one of the oldest game modes in GTA Online that was added in February 2016 as part of the GTA Online: Be My Valentine update. As is customary, it is a Valentine-themed Adversary Mode that you can still enjoy this year. While veteran players have been enjoying it for years, many new players are unaware of its legacy.

This article explains why every player must play Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode this Valentine’s Day.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games is offering 3x GTA$ on Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode this Valentine’s season

While the GTA Online Till Death Do Us Part missions are already fun to play, Rockstar Games is offering triple money and RP benefits this week until February 14, 2024. This makes it one of the best money-grinding activities this Valentine’s season.

However, since Valentine’s Day cannot be celebrated alone, the popular Adversary Mode also requires you to have a partner and team up with others. The mission lobby must have a minimum of four and a maximum of eight players. The game mode divides them into teams of two members.

Rockstar Games offers nine missions under the Adversary Mode, and they all are offering increased money as part of GTA Online’s Valentine’s Day celebrations. Although the missions are designed the same way, each offers a different and unique location. They are as follows:

Till Death Do Us Part I

Till Death Do Us Part II

Till Death Do Us Part III

Till Death Do Us Part IV

Till Death Do Us Part V

Till Death Do Us Part VI

Till Death Do Us Part VII

Bunker - Till Death Do Us Part

Missile Base - Till Death Do Us Part

As the names imply, the last two take place inside a Bunker and the Mount Chiliad Launch Facility.

The goal of each mission is to be the last surviving team on the map. To do so, you must collect the weapons scattered throughout the location and kill other team members before they find you.

One of the most interesting things about this Adversary Mode is that if you kill one member of the enemy team, the other one also automatically commits suicide. The same principle applies to you and your partner as well.

Therefore, Rockstar Games urges team members to stick together (like couples) and eliminate others.

