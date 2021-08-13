Will GTA 5 still have an active player base after GTA 6 releases?

GTA 5 is the most successful game made by Rockstar Games to date. The game has won many accolades from the industry while also breaking other records.

GTA 5 has been the flagship for around eight years now, and players are still enthusiastic about it. When the pandemic hit in 2020, and most of the world went into lockdown, the developer recorded a significant rise in sales.

With renewed interest in GTA 5 and GTA Online, Rockstar has been reaping the benefits from its successful titles. It has also supported the game with constant updates.

While there is no official news or announcement that GTA 6 is a work in progress, the world speculates that it will be the next big thing to happen.

A regular player base for GTA 5 after GTA 6's release?

GTA 6 is expected to be one of the biggest things to come to the gaming industry. However, with no news about the game, players are still playing GTA Online and waiting until they get what they have been asking for.

GTA 5 will be released for next-gen consoles in November 2021, ensuring that GTA 6 will not be announced soon. Rockstar is still working on running GTA Online for a little longer before speaking about GTA 6.

The release of GTA 6 will change the game entirely as Rockstar would have spent years in its development. With all the rumors swirling around, the new offering will be a different experience from the previous versions.

According to a reputed source, Tom Henderson, GTA 6 might adapt to the Fortnite approach where the game is constantly evolving. It is expected to have a world that will keep changing with time. There will be updates where the title will change features, such as adding new locations on the map or even removing some. Missions might also be periodically added, making older missions unplayable if gamers miss out.

This makes the possibilities of GTA 6 endless. Along with the story, the game can change the generation the game is based on, making it relevant for many more years.

Given the amount of time and attention the community speculates Rockstar is giving GTA 6, it is believed there will be a massive shift of players from GTA 5 to GTA 6 once it's out.

Although GTA 5 will still be fun and will be played by many in the community, Rockstar will most likely stop with the updates for GTA Online to try to get its player base to grab the new game.

Verdict

Likely, players will still play GTA 5 after the release of GTA 6, as it might take time for some to be able to afford the new game right after launch. A lot of users might still play the game for nostalgia's sake.

With the impact that GTA 5 has had on the gaming community, it's hard to imagine its legend dying out so soon. The title showed players some of the most unique experiences in gaming.

All the games in the GTA franchise are still considered gold at this point, and each one has a story and missions that gamers can enjoy through the years.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

