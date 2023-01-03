“A bond that CANNOT ever be broken” - Fans react to Aly Raisman’s meet-up with Simone Biles

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are two of the most decorated American gymnasts. Other than being Olympic-time teammates, they also share a great bond.

A few months ago, Aly Raisman shared a picture of Simone Biles and herself. The picture depicted the great bond they shared. Fans were thrilled to see it too, as one fan wrote:

"A bond that CANNOT ever be broken!"

Fans react to Aly Raisman's picture with Simone Biles

The 2016 Rio Olympics Final Five teammates Raisman and Biles share a great bond both in and out of the sport. A few months ago, Raisman shared an image of herself with gymnastic superstar Simone Biles. Fans were delighted to see her friendship with the seven-time Olympic medalist.

Biles fans are everywhere. One fan wrote:

"Awesome to see you guys together! She's a Goat in my book!"

Everyone was in awe, and so was this fan:

"Aww"

Aly Raisman has loving fans too, and this comment proves:

"Good night to you @alyraisman, the real woman of my dreams!"

Fans acknowledged the greatness of two of the most accomplished gymnasts:

"Two great American heroes"

"Legendary athletes, and even better ladies"

"Love Aly and Simone"

An indirect reference to the NFL player and Simone Biles' fiance, Jonathan Owens, was made in this fan's comment:

"Just imagine grabbing some lunch and there at the restaurant are two of the world’s greatest athletes. Oh and an NFL player"

Wonderful fans and lovely future blessings are never hard to find. A fan wrote:

"You two make AI better with every breath!! Keep on keeping on, you both have such a huge future ahead of you, so much time so much to do!! :)"

Indeed, the two gymnastic superstars are talented, strong, and brave. One of the fans wrote:

"Strong, talented, brave and loving young women."

Fans look up to Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, and so does this fan:

"I really look up to you and Simone! Hope both of you continue to stay happy"

Biles and Owens' engagement wishes are spread all over social media. These fans congratulated them and wrote several comments:

"@simonebiles and @jowens_3 Congratulations"

"You look so wonderful with @simonebiles and @jowens_3 @alyraisman"

"Awww so adorable"

Aly Raisman's comments section was filled with lovable and appreciative comments, just like these:

"Nice pics Aly."

"OMG YES"

"Beautiful friends!"

"Always nice friends Aly"

Raisman and Biles together in the 2016 Olympics

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles were part of the Final Five team in America at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they won gold medals defeating Russia and China. Raisman was the captain of the five-member team which included other gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian.

Raisman and Biles at 2016 Rio Olympics: Day 11

they had a total score of 185.238, which was almost 10 points higher than second-ranked Russia and third-ranked China. Biles was the highest-scorer by the US team with 61.833 points followed by captain Aly Raisman with 46.199 points and then Laurie Hernandez with 45.166 points.

