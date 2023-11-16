The Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 is all set to take place on Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, in Combs la Ville, France.

The previous edition of the competition was held in November last year and was only limited to junior and espoir athletes. The only category in the upcoming edition of the Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 is Women's Artistic Gymnastics (Junior).

Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023: Schedule

The detailed schedule for the Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 hasn't been announced yet. However, it is confirmed that the Junior Women's Artistic Gymnastics event will take place on November 18 and 19 in France.

Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023: USA athletes in action

Three gymnasts will represent Team USA in the Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023, namely Ly Bui, Claire Pease, and Simone Rose.

The USA Gymnastics team was selected after the last Women's National Team Camp of 2023, which concluded on Wednesday, November 15. A total of 32 athletes were part of the last Women's National Team Camp this year.

The Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 will be the last event of 2023 for the USA Women's National Team.

USA Participants:

Claire Pease (WOGA)

Ly Bui (GAGE)

Simone Rose (Pacific Reign)

Expand Tweet

Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023: Venue

The Gymnase Salvador Allende in Combs la Ville, France, will host the Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 this weekend.

Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023: Where to watch?

Fans from across the globe can watch the USA athletes in action at The Combs la Ville International Tournament 2023 on Facebook. The event is expected to be live on Facebook but there is no official confirmation for the same.

ALSO READ | Joasia Zakrzewski banned for 12 months for vehicle use during 50-mile race