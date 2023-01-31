How many gymnastics records does Simone Biles hold?

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast ever, has achieved great heights in her career. From winning medals to creating records, Biles made a huge name for herself.

Throughout her gymnastics career, Biles set several records. One of the biggest records she holds is five medals by a gymnast in a single Olympic event. She won five medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Biles on the Women's Balance beam at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' notable records

Some of the most notable records are listed here.

#1 Highest margin win

At the 2019 World Championships, Biles defeated her rivals by a margin of 2.1 points to claim the all-around championship. The winning margin in the women's all-round final has never been higher than that.

#2 Most career medals by a gymnast

With 25 medals, Simone Biles has won the most in her career at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. In this case, five individual all-around championships and 19 gold medals are also the most in the competition's history.

Biles with five gold medals at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

#3 Most medals in a single World Championship

At the 2019 World Championships, she alone took home five gold medals. With that mark, Biles shared the record with Larisa Latynina and Boris Shakhlin.

#4 Most U.S. Gymnastics Championship wins

Over the course of her career, Biles has won a record seven U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The only year she didn't win was in 2017, when she sat out the competition while taking a hiatus. Since 2013, she has won each of the seven titles.

Some records that Simone Biles can break

Here are some records that Biles can break further in her gymnastics career.

#1 Most Olympic gold medals by a female

Simone Biles has previously won four gold medals. Jenny Thompson, a swimmer, has the record for the most gold medals an American woman has ever won at the Olympics with eight. Larisa Latynina, a former Soviet gymnast, holds the record for the most gold medals ever won by a woman internationally with nine.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics

#2 Most golds in a single Olympic event by a female

Biles has a chance to win four gold medals at the Olympics in 2024 (if she competes). In the event that she succeeds, that would equal the most gold medals won by an American woman in a single Olympics.

Gymnastics moves that are named after Biles

No other gymnast over her career has been able to execute moves like those that Simone Biles has. This is a result of her exceptional athletic talent and small 4'8" stature.

The gymnastics code of points features various movements named after Biles as a result of her success with these moves.

Biles 6.4 vault - This one's name is derived from the vault's rating of 6.4, which is the highest difficulty in the gymnastics scoring system.

Biles - She also invented a dismount off the balancing beam called simply the Biles, which entails landing two flips on the beam before transitioning into a dismount that includes two twists.

It has an H difficulty rating. It illustrates how challenging it is to execute that kind of dismount, which gets harder as you get farther into the gymnastics alphabet.

Biles at the 2013 World Championships Belgium 2013

Biles I - Biles has two movements on the floor that are named after her. The 2013 World Championships saw her successfully land Biles I.

A double layout and a half-turn are both parts of that move. It was won domestically by London Phillips in 2005, but since Biles won it in significant competition, she has received the name.

Biles II - This move was most recently executed by Simone Biles during the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and completes the list of her titular skills. To do a triple twisting double back, you must have the talent with a J grade.

Poll : 0 votes