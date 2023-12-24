"I love my baby" - Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to gymnast defending him amid criticism

Jonathan Owens expressed his love for Simone Biles after the gymnast defended her husband amid the criticism he is facing for his statements on the couple's relationship.

In a recent conversation on the Pivot Podcast, hosted by three former NFL players- Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Owens confessed his lack of knowledge about America's favorite gymnast and her accolades before they started dating.

Further, the Green Bay Packers' strong safety stated that the couple entered into a relationship when he least expected it and Biles was the one who made the first move. At that time, he said he was hesitant to commit to the relationship. Following his statements saying he did not know about Biles he faced a backlash from the fans.

However, Biles decided to take a stand and defend her husband. She took to X and shared a meme of a child scratching her head in confusion and wrote,

"Are y'all done yet?"

Owens reshared the post on his account expressing love and appreciation for her support by writing,

"I love my baby man."

During the interview, Owens confessed his lack of knowledge about Biles' achievements as he lacked access to the Olympic Channel, citing his commitment to the training camp and the busy schedule in his third year.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' initial interaction paved the way for their relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the NFL player's teammates introduced him to the Raya app. Biles, being a gymnast, stirred his interest and the Packers' safety swiped up on America's star gymnast, leading to a match.

Owens brushed it aside and went for his workout, followed by a shower. On his return, the 28-year-old came across likes on a few of his Instagram posts and messages from Biles on the Raya app.

Despite the setbacks of the pandemic, the couple developed a profound connection, leading to their marriage. Even though Owens was initially reluctant to commit to the relationship, the two hit it off instantly due to their mutual efforts, including Biles traveling 45 minutes to visit him.

The couple went public in August 2020. After dating for two years, they got engaged on February 15, 2022, and exchanged vows on April 22, 2023. Soon after their marriage, Owens signed with the Green Bay Packers and had to move to Wisconsin. But the move cannot keep them apart as Simone Biles is frequently seen attending the NFL clashes that feature the Packers.