"2023 I loved you" - Olivia Dunne shares some of her best moments over the past year

Artistic gymnast and social media influencer Olivia Dunne is once again in the spotlight. To highlight the past year's journey, Dunne expressed her gratitude for the wonderful memories by sharing a series of photographs that captured those beautiful moments.

The 21-year-old commemorated the conclusion of 2023 by posting a collage of multiple significant snapshots from the year. She captioned the picture saying:

“2023 i loved you!”

Also known as Livvy, she is not just popular for her prowess in gymnastics but also for her presence on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she has around 8 million and 4.6 million followers respectively.

Besides this, the collage included a photo with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who is an American professional baseball pitcher, representing the Pittsburgh Pirates. The collage also featured a picture of Dunne alongside her teammates from the Louisiana State University (LSU) Tigers gymnastics squad.

One of the highlights from her collage featured her alongside Mike Tyson, the celebrated American professional boxer. Having initially earned nicknames such as "Iron Mike" and "Kid Dynamite," Tyson later gained the title "the Baddest Man on the Planet." He is widely recognized as one of the all-time greats in heavyweight boxing.

Despite being just 21, gymnast Olivia Dunne is a millionaire

Olivia Dunne, a prominent athlete for the LSU Tigers and a former member of the USA national gymnastics team, has participated in various state and national gymnastics competitions for years. Her career took a huge turn after she signed a contract with the Hollywood talent agency WME, which represents tennis stars like Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

This further led to her signing endorsement deals with top fashion retailers like Forever 21, American Eagle, and Vuori. In addition to these brands, Dunne secured agreements with GrubHub, Madden/EA Sports, TooFaced cosmetics, and the Nate app.

Following the NCAA's adoption of the new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy in July 2021, which allows student-athletes to enter into sponsorship agreements, Dunne emerged as the highest-earning female NCAA athlete. Her estimated net worth is reported to be over $2 million.