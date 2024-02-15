"Best decision ever" - Simone Biles reacts to husband Jonathan Owens' engagement proposal story

Simone Biles and her husband, Jonathan Owens, are always quick to show their love and appreciation for one another and Valentine's Day was no exception.

For the couple, the holiday is extra special, because they got engaged on the same date. The Green Bay Packers safety had originally proposed in 2022 after spending months handpicking the diamond for Biles’ ring.

Owens was the first to showcase his love for his wife on Valentine's day this year. Taking to his Instagram, the NFL player shared snaps of the couple's engagement, writing:

“Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. I can't believe that it's been 2 years since this amazing day, man does time fly. You're my rock, I feel like I can accomplish anything as long as I have you by my side. So excited to see where life takes us, I love you so much baby.”

Simone Biles was quick to respond to the adorable message, commenting:

“I love you more than ever baby, best decision ever”

The gymnast also shared her own Valentine's day post with the caption:

“Everyday feels like Valentine's day with you”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship timeline

While the COVID-19 pandemic was a tumultuous time for many, it brought out an unexpected advantage for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. In March 2020, during the lockdown, the gymnast reached out to her now-husband via the celebrity dating app Raya.

While Owens claims he didn't know who Biles was back then, the two hit it off immediately. Given that they both had time off from their busy careers due to the global lockdown, the couple got to spend plenty of time getting to know each other.

Rumors of the two dating first began in July 2020, when Simone Biles wished the 28-year-old a happy birthday on her Instagram stories. The duo became social media official just a month later, when the Olympian posted adorable pictures of the two captioned “it's just us.”

From then, the couple continued to show their support for each other online and in real life, getting engaged in February, 2022. They were married a year later, first in a court in Texas, before heading to Cabo, San Lucas, for the perfect destination wedding.

Since their wedding, the couple has been in a long distance relationship, with Simone Biles often traveling to NFL games to show support for her husband and his team.