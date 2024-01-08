"Coming for you" - Simone Biles on husband Jonathan Owens' side Green Bay Packers facing Dallas Cowboys in NFL Playoffs

Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts in the world, is also the best when it comes to rooting for her husband Jonathan Owens as he scales new heights in his career. Recently, the Olympian shared a sweet message rooting for Owens and his team the Green Bay Packers, as they made it to the NFL playoffs.

For the Packers, the season got off to a shaky start, as they notched five losses and only two wins in their first eight matches. However, the team turned their luck around just in time. Their last match was against arch-rivals Chicago Bears, whom they beat 17-9.

With that victory, the Packers finished second in the NFC North Division and earned themselves a wildcard entry into the NFL playoffs where the team will take on the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the 14th of January at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Simone Biles took to her Instagram stories to show her support for Owens and his team as they head into their match. Reposting Packers' post announcing their wild card entry, the gymnast wrote,

“We are coming for you Dallas”.

Simone Biles on her journey to Paris 2024

For Simone Biles, 2024 will prove to be an immensely important year as she targets the upcoming Paris Olympics. The American, who finished with four golds and a bronze in Rio on her debut, had infamously pulled out of the final events in Tokyo 2020 citing mental health issues.

Post Tokyo, Biles faced criticism for her decision and ended up taking a two-year-long hiatus from the sport to prioritize her health. She made her return to the mat in August last year at the US Classics. After multiple podium finishes at the Classics, Biles went on to win four golds and a silver at the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

However, many were still wondering if Simone Biles would be back at the Olympics, and the American has confirmed that she is indeed aiming to compete in Paris.

"I think we have to be a little bit more cautious about how we do things. So everything that we're doing leading up to this next Games or whatever is very intentional,” she told TODAY.

“So, we've kind of been playing it on the down low this time, making sure mentally and physically are both intact. So I think it'll be different, but it'll be good,” she went on to add.