Elena Arenas and boyfriend Garrett Edwards attend NCAA football match between LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers

Elena Arenas is a senior gymnast in the Lousiana State University women's gymnastics team. She has a remarkable record with LSU as she competed in every meet for the Tigers in 2023.

Arenas is dating a fellow LSU tiger, Gerratte Edwards, who serves as a right-handed pitcher. The two were recently seen attending an NCAA Football match. Edwards shared a series of pictures from the match day on Sunday i.e. October 15, 2023.

They attended a football game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers in Baton Rouge, where the Tigers secured the victory with a huge gap of 48 - 18. Both were seen donning purple outfits. Edwards even shared pictures with Paul Skenes, who is also a right-handed pitcher at LSU.

"Weekend trip back to the boot," he captioned.

Arenas shared the pictures on her Instagram story.

Elena Arenas shared the pictures on her Instagram story

Edwards signed an agreement with the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2023 after he was selected in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB draft. In the 2023 season, he made 10 appearances and earned a 4-0 record as a Junior. His run average was just 1.93.

Elena Arenas at the Lousiana State University

Elena Arenas of LSU competes on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena in February 2023 in Auburn, Alabama.

Elena Arenas competes in the all-around events in gymnastics. Her career record with the LSU Tigers Gymnastics Team is noteworthy. She is currently enrolled in the Senior class.

Arenas' mother, Kim, is a former elite gymnast and has won two consecutive NCAA all-around national championships. She is trained at the Georgia Elite Gymnastics in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Arenas, in her junior season, competed in every meet for the Tigers. Additionally, she averaged a 9.844 on the vault, 9.628 on bars, 9.818 on the beam, 9.850 on the floor, and 39.025 in the all-around for the season.

In her Sophomore year, she competed on the vault, bars, and floor for the LSU Tigers, where she achieved her season high of 9.775 on the floor. Moreover, she also set a career-high on the beam with a 9.825 and was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.