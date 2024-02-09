Everything to know about Winter Cup 2024 where Gabby Douglas and Jordan Chiles will be competing

The USA Gymnastics 2024 season will commence with the Winter Cup 2024, slated for February 23 to 25, as prominent gymnasts from the U.S. are set to kick off their season in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2012 Olympics all-around champion Gabby Douglas will compete in her first elite event since participating in Rio 2016 as she takes part in the Winter Cup 2024, with the Paris Olympics 2024 in sight. She aims to be a part of the five-member women’s squad for the upcoming Olympic Games.

The women’s field will also comprise the likes of three-time World Championships and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles, two-time Pan American Games 2023 champion Zoe Miller, Kaliya Lincoln, and three-time NCAA champion Trinity Thomas.

Additionally, Skye Blakely, who was a key member of the USA gold medal-winning team at the Worlds in 2022 and 2023, will make an appearance at the upcoming Winter Cup.

The men’s squad, meanwhile, is headlined by the World Championships bronze medalist Fred Richard, defending champion in the all-around Yul Moldauer, high bar champion from 2022 Brody Malone, 2021 Pommel horse gold medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, and Tokyo Olympian and three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus.

It is worth noting that events like the Nastia Liukin Cup, Elite Team Cup, and the Kentucky Winter Classic 2024 will also be concurrently held alongside the Winter Cup.

Gymnasts competing at the Winter Cup 2024

Men

Javier Alfonso

Michael Artlip

Fuzzy Benas

Jeremy Bischoff

Jaden Blank

Landen Blixt

Cameron Bock

Crew Bold

Garrett Braunton

Taylor Burkhart

Solen Chiodi

J.R. Chou

Taylor Christopulos

Caden Clinton

Matt Cormier

Tate Costa

Brandon Dang

Alex Diab

Isaiah Drake

Colin Flores

Jack Freeman

Ian Gunther

Dallas Hale

Patrick Hoopes

Evan Hymanson

Paul Juda

Joshua Karnes

Jordan Kovach

Toby Liang

Riley Loos

Brody Malone

Connor McCool

Yul Moldauer

Stephen Nedoroscik

Kameron Nelson

Noah Newfeld

Brandon Nguyen

Austin Padgett

Vahe Petrosyan

Curran Phillips

Rithik Puri

Fred Richard

Ian Sandoval

Blake Sun

Kai Uemura

Donnell Whittenburg

Shane Wiskus

Ignacio Yockers

Women

Skye Blakely

Ly Bui

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Chloe Cho

Norah Christian

Nicole Desmond

Gabby Douglas

Tatum Drusch

Addison Fatta

Jayla Hang

Madray Johnson

Katelyn Jong

Myli Lew

Kaliya Lincoln

Evey Lowe

Nola Matthews

Zoe Miller

Annalisa Milton

Malea Milton

Zoey Molomo

Marissa Neal

Brooke Pierson

Michelle Pineda

Hezly Rivera

Simone Rose

Lacie Saltzmann

Audrey Snyder

Ashlee Sullivan

Tiana Sumanasekera

Trinity Thomas

CaMarah Williams

Alicia Zhou

When can one watch the Winter Cup 2024 (timings in ET)?

The live streaming of the event will begin on February 23, Friday, from 1:30 PM onwards with the senior men’s competition, and at 7:00 PM, the junior women’s competitions will start. On Saturday, the action begins at 1:00 PM as all the senior women’s events are scheduled on February 24.

While, on Sunday (February 25), the senior men's all-around and other event finals, and junior men's finals will be held.

Where to watch the Winter Cup 2024?

The USA Gymnastics YouTube channel will stream the Winter Cup 2024 live on its platform. FlipNow.tv streaming service of the USA Gymnastics will telecast the podium training of the Winter Cup. One can access the 'FlipNow.tv' via an annual subscription or pay-per-view (PPV) for different events.

With the annual subscription that costs $64.99, one can access all the live coverage of the events from the 2024 season, besides on-demand archive footage. While the PPV will cost the viewers $6-$15 per day or event.

How will the event shape the USA team for the Paris Olympics 2024?

The Winter Cup 2024 not only serves as a qualifying event for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2024 but also determines the U.S. Men’s Senior National team, which will be declared after the competition.

Besides this, the event will also be crucial as the gymnasts begin their quest for the Paris Olympics 2024. Post this event, the gymnasts will be heading to the World Cup in Azerbaijan and DTB Pokal Mixed Team in Germany, slated for March 8 to 10, and March 12 to 18, respectively.