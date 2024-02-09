Gabby Douglas receives support from her 2012 'Fierce Five' Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney

Gabby Douglas has announced her comeback to the raving applause of fellow gymnasts and fans alike. The three-time Olympic gold medalist will return to the competition floor at the Winter Cup on February 24, which will determine her qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Cheering Douglas on is her former teammate McKayla Maroney, who was part of the "Fierce Five" at the 2012 Summer. Inside Gymnastics highlighted Maroney's comments:

"Amen girl. Let's Go! Cheering you on for life."

Other members of the Fierce Five, which made up Team USA, included Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber. They won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Raisman, who retired from gymnastics in January 2020, has also showered support on Douglas. The two-time Olympian commented on Douglas' Instagram post:

"Amazing!!!!!!! Can't wait to watch. incredible!!!"

Douglas, 28, posted a video announcing her comeback. She shared her journey saying it's had its ups and downs.

"But I'm not done pushing the boundaries. i'm determined to make every moment count! SO happy to get back out on the competition floor and enjoy this sport that i fell in love with as a little girl. here's to never giving up on our dreams. let's do this."

Gabby Douglas wants to represent US at the Paris Olympics

Douglas, who last competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro alongside Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian, is keen to represent the US at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

She told 'Hallie Jackson NOW' that she's still a competitor at heart. Douglas, the first Black gymnast to win the Olympic all-around gold medal, said

"After watching the 2022 championships, I was like I miss competing...I found myself in the gym, and I was like, all right, maybe I could do this again."

She shared that she didn't want to end the sport how she did back in 2016.

"I wanted to take a step back and work on my mental state. I love gymnastics and love pushing myself."

Douglas added that she didn't want to walk away on a bad day.