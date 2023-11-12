Gabby Douglas sends cryptic message ahead of US women gymnastics team's national camp

Gabby Douglas recently announced her return to elite gymnastics after competing last at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Douglas took a break from gymnastics after the 2016 Olympics as her selection for the team stirred debate. Douglas finished fourth in the all-around event at the 2016 U.S. Championships and seventh at the Olympic trials.

Douglas' selection was not solely based on her performance at the trials but on her performance in the 2015 season, when, undeterred by a knee injury, she clinched a silver medal in the all-around event at the 2015 World Championships held in Glasglow, United Kingdom.

Douglas took a break to focus on herself only to return to the sport that she loves in July 2023. She shared pictures from the training sessions after making a comeback. She is currently attending the national camp that is being at the Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas, from November 12 to 15, 2023.

She shared a picture on her Instagram story captioning,

"#campbound"

Douglas shared a picture on her social media account in July announcing her return.

"I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor and even more grateful for all of your support and love. it truly means so much🖤there’s so much to be said but for now….💪 😎let’s do this #2024," she wrote.

A look at Gabby Douglas' performances at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics

Gabby Douglas of the United States practices a floor routine during an artistic gymnastics training session at the Arena Olimpica do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gabby Douglas has secured three gold medals at the Olympics, including two gold medals at the 2012 London Games and one gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

At the 2012 Games, Douglas secured medals in the team and the individual all-around event. Her victory at the 2012 Olympics made her the first Black U.S. gymnast to win the individual all-around gold medal.

She left behind Russian gymnasts Viktoriia Komova and Aliya Mustafina by scoring a total of 62.232 points. At the 2016 Olympics, she secured a gold medal along with her team which included Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Lauren Hernandez, and Madison Kocian.

After making her return, the 27-year-old has set her sights on competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.