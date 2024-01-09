"Game on Simone Biles" - Jordan Chiles react to Dallas Cowboys facing compatriot's husband Jonathan Owens' side Green Bay Packers in NFL playoffs

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles have been close friends for a long time now, on and off the mat. Recently, Chiles had some fun with her compatriot as she rooted for the Dallas Cowboys over the Green Bay Packers when the latter is the team Biles supports.

Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers and she has been a dedicated cheerleader for the team the whole season. Now, the Packers have clinched a wild card entry into the play-offs and will be facing the Cowboys later in the week.

Naturally, Simone Biles has been busy showing support for her husband and his team, but her best friend and teammate Jordan Chiles is rooting for the enemy.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chiles showed her support for Dallas and challenged her friend, writing,

“Deff going to be a fun game!! Cowboys let's get it!! Game one @simonebiles”

Via Jordan Chiles' Instagram story

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles friendship history

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are close friends

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles have been close for a long time. Their friendship first began when Chiles finished 11th in the all-around event of the US Nationals of 2018. This disappointing result caused the gymnast to question whether she could pursue her sport on the international level, and this is where Biles stepped in.

The veteran Olympian invited the youngster to train with her and her coaches, Cecile and Laurent Landi, at the World Champions Center in Texas. Chiles took her up on the offer and it was there that she began to rediscover her love for the sport.

Over the years, the two have continued to cheer and root for each other at competitions and on social media. In 2021, when Simone Biles decided to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics, Chiles was right by her side. The latter filled in for her teammate in the all-around team event, and helped America to a silver.

Taking to Instagram after the competition, Chiles posted pictures of the two together and wrote a heartfelt note that proved the strength of their bond.

“To my best friend, just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can’t explain how proud I am of you. I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together🥺

Biles has been similarly vocal about her bond with her compatriot, calling Chiles “inspirational.”

"It's been exciting to watch her grow in and out of the gym. I see her pushing herself every day, which is inspiring,” she told ESPN.