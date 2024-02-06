Former Utah Red Rocks gymnasts Kara Eaker and Kim Tessen are once again in the spotlight for speaking out about the emotional and verbal abuse they experienced under their former coach Tom Farden.

Both gymnasts appeared before the House Education Committee to testify in favor of a legislative resolution, known as HJR7, condemning abusive coaching practices.

Speaking to FOX 13 News, the gymnasts detailed the type of absuse they suffered under Farden. Eaker, a Pan American Games champion, said that Farden would call her worthless. She said:

"He would call me worthless. He told me if I wasn't at the University of Utah I would be a nobody living on the side of the road working at a gas station in Missouri."

Tessen shared that she felt like some sort of a commodity or object when working with Farden. She said:

"I felt like I was treated as some sort of commodity or object that was there to bring in viewership and bring the program money instead of being an individual."

Eaker said verbal or psychological abuse is just as bad as physical or sexual abuse. She added:

"We can't go to the police or ask for help because this isn't...sexual abuse. Someone is just going to look at us and tell us, 'Oh, you just need to toughen up. You just need to do better. You're just too sensitive. You're just too emotionally weak."

Tessen, 2020 Pac-12 Specialist of the Year, took to X (formerly Twitter) to further defend the duo's testimony in court. She wrote:

"Kara's point I think was that the type of abuse she endured should be taken as seriously as r*pe. I've experienced both types of trauma & the PTSD symptoms are similar."

Meanwhile, the Husch Blackwell law firm performed a review in September 2023 and found that Farden did not engage in abusive or harassing behavior. However, it found that some athletes did endure negative experiences, including derogatory comments directed at them.

The finding has not deterred Eaker and Tessen from highlighting their experiences.

Kara Eaker finds support in Rep Sahara Hayes with HJR7 bill

Kara Eaker is speaking up to safeguard fellow gymnasts.

Rep. Sahara Hayes, D-Salt Lake City, began to work on the HJR7 bill after the allegations against Farden surfaced. The resolution is directed at encouraging Utah schools to penalize abusive coaching practices.

Speaking on the panel at the House Education Committee, the lawmaker said that parents of college and high school athletes have reached out to her about their concern on the matter. She said:

"I think it is important that we as a state make a stance that this is something that we condone and this is not something that we abide by."