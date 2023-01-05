How rich is Aly Raisman? Former gymnast's net worth explored

Aly Raisman is one of the most well-known gymnastics athletes. She is very popular on social media, with over 2.1 million followers on Instagram and over a million followers on Twitter.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist committed herself to the sport at an early age and has amassed enormous sums of money as a direct result. According to celebritynetworth.com, Raisman has an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Aly Raisman's source of income

The talented American gymnast's profession has contributed an exceptional amount to her net worth. She rose to fame during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Aly is also connected to certain exclusive businesses and sponsors. She promotes products from companies like Playtex, Ralph Lauren, Kellogg's, Revision Skin, and others. She is also the owner of a few high-end luxury vehicles.

Raisman represents UNICEF Kid Power Champion as a brand ambassador. Aly was addressed by the name Alexandra Raisman in 2016 while competing in a dance reality program.

Raisman's early life

Aly Raisman was born on May 25, 1994, to a Jewish family in Needham, Massachusetts. The former gymnast was raised with three siblings. Her mother motivated her to take up gymnastics.

Raisman began her gymnastics training at the age of barely two. She grew up watching VHS videos of the 1996 US Women's Olympic "Magnificent Seven" squad, watching their performances.

After finishing her training at Exxcel Gymnastics and Climbing, Aly went to Brestyan's American Gymnastics Club. Aly was physically harassed by the now-famous doctor Larry Nassar at 15.

Aly Raisman's career

Aly Raisman competed in the American Classic in San Diego in 2009 to make her competitive gymnastics debut.

In 2010, Raisman later participated in the Worcester, Massachusetts, American Cup and finished second place. She finished third at the American Cup in Jacksonville, Florida, following her performance at the 2010 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Rotterdam, where she took thirteenth place.

Aly triumphed at the Chicago U.S. Classic in 2011. She led the American squad for the first time that year while competing in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Tokyo.

Aly decided to turn professional before the end of 2011. She gave up her right to compete in the NCAA and turned down a scholarship from the University of Florida to join Octagon Sports Management.

Aly Raisman with gold at the London Olympics 2012

Aly was added to the US Olympic gymnastics squad for the 2012 Summer Games. Even though Raisman was just 18 years old, she was the team's oldest player and assumed captaincy.

The Olympic squad, known as the "Fierce Five," took home gold in London that year. To the music of "Hava Nagila," Aly herself won the floor final and took home the gold. She won the bronze medal in the balance beam event as well.

In 2016, Raisman was named the captain of the American Olympic Team. Raisman and her squad again took home the gold after an outstanding performance in the qualifying round.

This time, the group was titled "The Final Five." Raisman won two silver medals and outperformed her 2012 performance. Aly's career as a gymnast came to an end after this.

Poll : 0 votes