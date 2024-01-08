"Hurt" - Simone Biles reacts to coach Cecile Landi supporting Dallas Cowboys in NFL playoff clash vs Jonathan Owens' team Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles reacted to her coach Cecil Landi showing support for her husband Jonathan Owens' team Green Bay Packers' opponents.

With Green Bay Packers set for a faceoff against Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Biles is showering all her support for Owens and his team.

However, the 26-year-old's coach Cecil Landi is supporting the Cowboys and expressed the same on social media while jokingly apologising to her. Biles responded by joking that she was hurt by this.

"Let's Go Cowboys". Sorry @SimoneBiles," Landi wrote.

"Hurt," Biles responded.

Screenshot of Simone Bile's story highlighting coach Cecile Landi supporting Dallas Cowboys

Simone Biles won four medals at the World Championshops in 2023

Simone Biles after winning one of her golds at the World Artistic Gymnastic Championships

Simone Biles returned to action for the first time since her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics in 2023. She competed at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp and had a tournament to remember, as she won four gold medals.

Biles was a part of the USA team that won the team event, beating the likes of Brazil and France. She won the individual all-around event with a total score of 58.399, beating Rebecca Andrade and her own compatriot Shilese Jones.

The 26-year-old won the balance beam event as well, with a score of 14.800, edging out China's Zhou Yaqin, who secured 14.700. Her fourth gold came in the floor event, where she attained a score of 14.633, beating Brazilians Rebecca Andrade and Flavia Saraiva.

Apart from her golds, Biles also won the silver medal in the vault event, narrowly losing out to Andrade. She did not have the best of performances in uneven bars, finishing fifth in the discipline.

Simone Biles said earlier in 2023 that she would love to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.

"Right now, I would say that's the path I would love to go, so I wouldn't mind if you put in the 'yay' section," the 26-year-old said.

If Biles competes in Paris, it would be her third Olympics. The 2016 games in Rio was her first appearance at the prestigious event. Here, she won four golds at the team, uneven bars, vault and floor exercise events. The American also won bronze in the balance beam competition.

Biles' Tokyo 2020 participation was short-lived as she withdrew from the event dur to mental health reasons. However, she did win a bronze in the balance beam event and a silver in the team competition.