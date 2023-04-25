"I didn't do anything" - Simone Biles react to Twitter's blue tick confusion

Simone Biles is arguably the most popular gymnast ever. Her accomplishments in the gymnastics arena will forever be etched in the history of the sport. She hasn't been competing in competitive gymnastics due to mental health reasons.

But Simone Biles has been having the best time of her life recently. She got engaged to Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens in February 2022. A few days back, she and Jonathan Owens announced their marriage through social media posts. The news of Biles and Owens getting married has left her fans excited and extremely happy.

In a recent tweet on Twitter, she expressed her surprise regarding the blue tick on Twitter. There has been a lot of talk regarding the blue tick in recent times. Several celebrities lost their verified badges after Elon Musk decided to make the verified badge (blue tick) a paid feature.

Many have paid the required money to retain their verified badge, but an equal number of celebrities have decided the blue tick to be unnecessary. It seems Simone Biles too decided not to pay for the verified badge. But she got her blue tick without paying for it and this has left the GOAT gymnast surprised.

Posting a tweet on Twitter expressing her surprise, Simone Biles wrote,

"I woke up this morning & my check is back but I didn’t do anything ….."

In response to her tweet, one of her followers replied that everyone with over a million followers has one now. But it looks like this might be true.

Followers and fans react to Simone Biles tweet regarding blue tick on Twitter

Many fans and followers of Simone Biles reacted to the GOAT gymnast expressing her amusement about the sudden reappearance of the blue tick on her Twitter account. Some of the reactions are attached below:

"Maybe it's a wedding gift from Elon Musk. Congratulations on starting the new chapter"

"Newlywed USA gymnasts get them"

"It’s a festivus miracle!"

"Perhaps it turns out someone decided it was a bad business decision to make blue checks only available to those who pay for them. Who'd have thought?!"

"Maybe Elon gave you a wedding present. Congratulations!"

"Accounts with over 1 million followers are apparently being given Twitter Blue for free. There’s lots of big accounts saying the same thing today- blue check is back, account says they subscribe to Twitter Blue despite them not paying."

"Marriage perk?! Congrats @Simone_Biles!! My daughters middle name is Simone because of you!"

"You leveled up, ma’am Yesterday was very ‘notable’ so, you’re being acknowledged *I jest but, you deserve so much & I wish you a lifetime of happiness"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"Someone realized that someone impersonating certain people or entities could cause potential problems. On a happier note? Congratulations! The photos are gorgeous!"

"Because you're a Queen. Congratulations on your marriage, Your Grace"

"So happy for you!! You’re a star, a role model. We love you here in Texas!!!"

"Congratulations to you and husband! could the restoration be a wedding gift?"

"Congratulations to your marital bliss… and your check mark!"

Most of her followers quipped that the blue tick might be a wedding present from Elon Musk. Apart from discussions regarding the sudden reappearance of the blue ticket, several followers of Simone Biles congratulated her on her marriage to Jonathan Owens. Since announcing her marriage, Simone has added "Owens" to her username across social media platforms.

