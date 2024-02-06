"I can help, you need it" - Aly Raisman offers assistance to baseball legend Derek Jeter in performing gymnastics stunt

Former gymnast Aly Raisman recently offered assistance to retired baseball player Derek Jeter in performing a gymnastics stunt. Jeter, 49, was seen trying his hands on a cartwheel but he happened to trip.

In the video, Jeter was seen standing with his hands raised. In an attempt to perform the cartwheel, he kicks with his right leg a few times and then bends his body to land his hands on the ground.

The former New York Yankees player then tried to lift his body using his hands but failed miserably. Although he attempted to perform the cartwheel two more times, he couldn’t perform it successfully.

Jeter shared the video on his Instagram handle, captioning it:

“Don’t judge. Let’s see you try and do a cartwheel!”

Moreover, the official X handle of Jomboy Media shared the video with the caption:

“Derek Jeter can do a lot of things. A cartwheel is not one of them.”

Coming across the video on X, Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, offered the baseball player her assistance.

“LOL @derekjeter @hannahbjeter call me I can help…. You need it”

Aly Raisman expresses happiness on debuting as ESPN’s gymnastics analyst

ALy Raisman Testifying As Senate Examines FBI's Handling Of Larry Nassar Investigation

Aly Raisman has undoubtedly had a decorated gymnastics career. She retired from the sport in 2020 and focused on promoting self-love.

Raisman recently made her debut as ESPN’s college gymnastics analyst and spoke during the faceoff between the LSU Tigers and the University of Kentucky.

In an interview with People, Raisman expressed excitement and her jitters about stepping into the new role.

"I'm so excited," she said.

"If I'm being honest, I'm also very nervous because I want to do a good job," Raisman added.

Furthermore, she described her job as "a really cool new chapter", saying:

"Very different than anything I've ever done but it will offer ‘a really cool new chapter’ for me and a big challenge. I'm just really excited and appreciative for the opportunity to be able to stay involved in the sport."

Aly Raisman also stated that had not watched so much gymnastics since she was a child.

"I probably haven't watched this much since I was eight years old, and I was watching the 96 Olympics over and over again. I feel like a little kid again," she said.