"I know some of the hardships" - Simone Biles on support for foster kids

American gymnast Simone Biles recently expressed her views on support for foster children. Adorned with seven Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals, Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world.

However, all has not been sweet for Biles as the American had a challenging upbringing. She was born on March 14, 1997, in Colombus, Ohio, and she is the third of the four siblings. After her biological mother was declared incapable of taking care of the kids due to drug and alcohol addiction, all of them were sent into foster care. Biles was only three years old at the time.

For the next three years, the four kids lived in foster care, until their maternal grandfather Ronald Biles and his second wife Nellie adopted Biles and her younger sister Adria, and resettled in Houston, Texas.

The American star gymnast is now regarded as a youth advocate and serves as an ambassador for Friends of the Children, a non-profit organization. During her recent interview with Alisyn Camerota for CNN Heroes, she opened up about her experience in foster care and mentioned the significance of support for foster children.

"I actually was a foster kid so I know some of the hardships that those kids go through,” said Biles. "When my siblings and I entered foster care, it was because our biological mom was stuggling with drug and alcohol abuse. I was three years old. I just remember us, as kids, being so hungry and I remember this cat that would get fed and not us. Thankfully, we actually got to stay in one foster home and we were all together."

Simone Biles debunks pregnancy rumors ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles attended the Los Angeles Chargers v Green Bay Packers NFL clash to support her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has never been shy of showing her love and support towards her husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL player for the Green Bay Packers. After the end of the 2023 season, Biles has been frequently spotted at NFL clashes.

On Monday, December 11, Biles attended the NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. Biles was seen donning a body-hugging brown suit along with a camouflage jacket. She also opted for a customized cap with '34' written on it and jewelry with 'Owens' and '34' written on her necklace locket.

Biles shared pictures from the stadium on social media, and what followed was a wave of rumors that she was pregnant.

Simone Biles took to her Instagram story on Wednesday and refuted the rumors, writing:

"I hate that I even have to address this, but please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant'. I'm not pregnant."