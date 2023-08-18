"I’m crying" - Simone Biles shares an unseen video of her wedding day with Jonathan Owens

Gymnast Simone Biles recently shared the much-awaited video of her wedding with Jonathan Owens. On May 6, the couple got married in an extravagant wedding in Cabo, Mexico, amidst the presence of their family and friends.

The video captured the fun and emotional moments, including some heartfelt speeches from the bride and groom.

After two years of dating, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens finally broke the internet with their wedding news on May 6. With a limited guest list of 144 people, the couple got married at a beach wedding. Initially, the couple had shared adorable pictures from their big day.

Now, the official photographers of the ceremony, Irish Films, have released a full-length video of the grand celebration.

Biles's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

On August 17, Biles shared the video on her Instagram story, adding an overwhelming note remembering her big day.

"I’m crying. Easily the best day of my life, surrounded by my favorite people on earth," Biles wrote.

The video featured the beautiful Nobu Hotel where the couple got married, including Biles’ and Owens’ wedding ensembles. Moreover, the couple was also filmed while expressing their excitement about tying the knot with each other.

An excited Simone Biles, while getting her hair and makeup done in the video, said:

"I'm kind of letting the day come. I'm trying to really embrace it and not be too nervous. But I am very excited. I feel a little overwhelmed too," Biles said.

On the other hand, Jonathan Owens confessed that he was pretty nervous:

"It’s more nerve-wracking. Doing it in front of everybody. So that's the only thing. But I'd be all right, man," Owens said in the video.

Furthermore, the video panned over the wedding location, which was beautifully decorated with white flowers, complimented by musicians playing violins. It featured the families of the bride and groom walking the aisle.

Eventually, the guests, including Jonathan Owens, were overwhelmed when Simone Biles walked the aisle with her father, Ronald Biles.

Friends and family of Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens deliver heart-warming speeches

The Biles and Owens wedding was a heartwarming affair for their friends and family. So, after the couple said 'Yes' to each other at the altar, their loved ones gathered one by one to express their happiness for them.

At first, the video featured Owens’ mother Arthurine Cannon. She said:

"We're happy that you two have each other. Love you."

Biles’ mother Nellie Biles also delivered an important lesson for the newly married couple:

"Never take your spouse for granted. I love you both."

Biles’ sister Adria Biles said about the gymnast:

"She's like my little baby, okay. I want to, like, put her in my pocket. I'm not joking. She's like my little baby."

She also said that she trusted Owens with her sister and wished them the best for the future:

"And I trust you. I love you. And you guys mean the absolute world to me. And I cannot thank you guys for everything you do for us, for our family, for the people around you. And we love you."