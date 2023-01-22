“I was shaking” – Suni Lee on her encounter with Justin Bieber at Met Gala

Suni Lee is a rising star in American gymnastics. At 19, she has already won three Olympic medals, one gold as the All-round champion, one silver in the Team category and a bronze in the Uneven bars. Suni became quite the celebrity after her shocking success in Tokyo.

After her successful Olympic debut, Suni appeared on The Ellen Show to have a conversation with the legendary show host herself, Ellen DeGeneres. In the conversation, Suni recalled her encounter with celebrity popstar Justin Bieber and his spouse Hailey Bieber at the 2021 MET Gala.

Ellen asked the young star who she met at the Gala, to which Lee responded:

"I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber ... Oh my gosh, I love her. I talked to her, I was like 'Hi, I'm Suni!', and I was shaking ... And then I was just telling her about how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing with the stars ... and she was like 'you should tell him' and I'm like 'Okay' ... And then when I got the chance to see him, I just - I got too scared ... I was like I'm not doing it."

Sunisa Lee attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Ellen then asked Suni Lee whether she managed to complete the task of going up to Justin Bieber and saying hi. Lee said:

"N0 ... I was so scared ..."

Ellen then told her that she should have done it because Bieber is 'so nice' and that one day she hopes she'll get the chance again. Suni replied:

"I hope so too, because me and my sister when we were younger, we had posters of him, blankets of him ... and the posters would have like kissy marks on it with red lipstick ... So, Justin if you're watching -- forget that I said that."

Suni Lee of Team United States competes during the Women's Balance Beam Final on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After a short back and forth on how Suni decided to pursue college online to continue Gymnastics, Ellen told her that she had some 'back-to-school' supplies for her and brought out a gift hamper filled with Justin Bieber-themed stationery. Suni, laughing, said:

"No way! Nice! Maybe I'll actually do school now! "

Ellen then gave the young star a visiting pass to meet Justin Bieber at one of his concerts. Suni Lee responded:

"Ellen! I'm going to start crying ... Thank you so much"

Suni Lee's career

Before winning three medals at the Tokyo Olympics, Suni made her professional debut at the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. There, she won gold in Team, a silver on the Floor, and a bronze in Uneven bars.

Suni Lee competes on the balance beam during the Women's Senior competition of the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

After Tokyo, she decided to take a year away from elite gymnastics and recently revealed that the 2023 NCAA season will be her last in collegiate gymnastics. This decision comes on the back of making sure she returns her focus to the Paris Olympics and the World Championships.

