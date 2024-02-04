In pictures: Olivia Dunne stuns in black as she attends the Bayou Traditions gala

Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnast and social media influencer, recently wowed fans with an elegant black dress at the Bayou Traditions gala.

The event, officially titled “Bayou Traditions Inaugural Gala: A Night of Champions,” is hosted by Louisiana State University. The gala intends to raise funds for select student-athletes in order to provide them with Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) opportunities.

The event was hosted by Former LSU All American and ESPN College football and NFL Analyst Booger McFarland, with music by the Mixed Nuts, and a dining experience on the 50-yard line of the LSU Football Operations Center for attendees.

Dunne, the highest paid female athlete in the NCAA, showd up to the gala in a striking off-shoulder black dress with a thigh-high split. The gymnast let her trademark blond hair loose, and completed the look with a pair of sporty sneakers. The gymnast took to Instagram to share some snippets of her look from the night.

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories

Dunne has also partnered with Bayou Traditions to create “The Livvy Fund.” With this fund, she intends to help her fellow female LSU athletes get access to top brands to secure NIL endorsement deals, while teaching them about partnerships and personal branding.

“I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many. I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can. I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal,” she told SI Swimsuit.

Olivia Dunne amazes at meet against Arkansas

Olivia Dunne recently had a strong showing at the LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks meet. Taking to the mat for just her third time in this season, the American registered a 9.875 on the floor, matching her season best score.

The gymnast helped the Tigers bounce back from their loss to Missouri earlier, as the team managed to get the better of their opponents from Arkansas. Collectively, the LSU team managed a 198.475, the highest single meet score by a team this season so far.

Dunne and the LSU Tigers will be back in action for their next meet on February 9, when they take on Georgia at the Stegeman Coliseum.