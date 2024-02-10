"It’s a cool idea but these look like the ferrero rocher wrapping" - Fans react to initial glimpses of Paris Olympics medals

The Paris Olympics 2024 organizers have revealed the first glimpses of the medals to be awarded to the athletes at the Summer Games.

The Olympic medals for Paris 2024 contain a piece of original iron from the famous Eiffel Tower. A hexagonal, polished chunk of iron has been used in the making of each medal (gold, silver, and bronze) that the athletes will be wearing around their necks.

The Olympic Games posted a glimpse of the medals on their X handle with the caption:

“The most unique, historic and unforgettable souvenir of Paris! 🇫🇷 🥇🥈🥉 Every #Paris2024 Olympic and Paralympic medal will be adorned with a piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower.”

During the renovation of the Eiffel Tower for the modernization of the building’s elevators, these pieces were removed and preserved safely.

Joachim Roncin, who is the head of design of the organizing committee, and other members, spoke to the Société d'exploitation de la tour Eiffel, the local public company that oversees the operations of the tower, which approved the idea.

The Eiffel Tower, which is 135 years old, has been part of the two Olympics previously held in Paris - in 1900 and 1924.

The initial glimpses of the medals generated different responses from the fans. One of the users showed his love and excitement for the upcoming Games, stating:

"Even as I inch closer to 40, I love the Olympics, and feel like a little kid again watching them and cheering on the red, white, and blue. Cant wait for this summer's games."

Another X user mentioned that while the idea was cool, they resembled the wrapping of Ferrero Rocher.

“It’s a cool idea but these look like the ferrero rocher wrapping," the user stated.

While another user thought that the idea was cool and loved how France always comes up with creative designs.

"This is really cool and I love that France always one ups everyone in design," the user wrote.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Paris Olympics 2024 may suffer from excessive heat

The Paris 2024 COJO headquarters (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A new study has revealed that France's capital city, Paris, will experience record-breaking temperatures during the time of the Summer Olympics 2024. These heat waves could perhaps affect the athletes, spectators, and the organization of the games.

Since the last five years, Paris has witnessed high temperatures and heat records. The highest temperature recorded was back in July 2019, when Paris reached 42.6 degrees Celsius (108.7 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Meteo-France.

The Paris Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 26 and will run until August 11, 2024.