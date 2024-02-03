Kentucky gymnastics' Raena Worley bags perfect 10 in floor against Alabama

Kentucky Gymnastics’ Raena Worley had a fantastic outing at the team's meet against the Alabama Crimson Tides. Competing in the Coleman Coliseum Stadium on Friday night (February 2), she scored her second consecutive perfect 10 on the floor.

Worley, who is a fifth-year student at the University of Kentucky, had scored her career’s first perfect 10 just days ago at a home meet against the Georgia Bulldogs. At that meet, she went on to score a 9.900 on the vault and a 9.850 on the bars and the beam, helping her team to a 197.950 - 195.650 victory over the Bulldogs.

“The feeling of a ten is surreal. Being a part of this team, there is never a moment where it doesn’t feel like family. It’s so special to see how the sport, especially at Kentucky, has continued to make history,” Worley had told the media after the win against the Bulldogs (h/t KentuckyKernel).

The Kentucky Gymnastics athlete got to relive the surreal feeling once again with her perfect ten yesterday night. This time around, alongside her perfect ten on the floor, Worley also got to take home the all-around title for the night with a score of 39.750. Her phenomenal performance helped Kentucky claim a 197.6 - 196.975 win over Alabama.

Kentucky Gymnastics named in NCAA’s week 4 Power Rankings

With their phenomenal performances these past few days, Kentucky Gymnastics have made the list for the official NCAA's week 4 Power Rankings. The team is third among the six teams that made the cut, behind Oklahoma (1) and California (2). Coming in behind Kentucky are Alabama (4), Utah (5), and Arkansas (6).

The Kentucky Wildcats kickstarted their season with a Mean Girls Super 16 Challenge on January 6, where they finished second in a quad meet with a score of 196.775. A week later, they took on the Auburn Tigers, where they eked out a 197.475 - 197.025 win.

On January 19, Kentucky Gymnastics registered their first loss of the season when they fell short against Louisiana State University. However, the team was quick to bounce back from the loss against LSU, as only a week later, they delivered a stunning performance at their home meet against the Georgia Bulldogs, breaking multiple program records.

The Wildcats will next be in action on February 9, as they take on Missouri.