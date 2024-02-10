“Lets geaux!” - Paul Skenes girlfriend Olivia Dunne showcases pre-practice energy in vibrant snapshot with LSU teammate

In a vibrant snapshot shared on Instagram, LSU gymnast and TikTok sensation, Olivia Dunne, known in the baseball world for being the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates’ top prospect, Paul Skenes, showcased her pre-practice energy alongside teammate Aleah Finnegan at the Georgia Bulldogs’ Stegeman Coliseum.

With the caption "Let’s geaux," Dunne radiated enthusiasm ahead of the No.3 LSU Gymnastic team’s (5-2, 2-1 SEC) faceoff against No. 19 Georgia (1-4, 0-4 SEC) on Friday, February 9, at 5 p.m. CT.

Head coach Jay Clark expressed the team’s focus on maintaining consistency, emphasizing the need for the squad to demonstrate not only physical prowess but also the right mentality, irrespective of the venue. LSU, with an impressive track record, aims not to duplicate previous scores but to enhance performance week by week.

According to LSU’s official webpage, the competition, labeled Friday Night Heights, will be nationally aired with Bart Conner and Bridget Sloan providing commentary. Georgia will start on vault, and LSU on bars, with the first routine set for 5:02 p.m. CT.

Olivia Dunne’s LSU Tigers have historically dominated the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have a strong historical record against the Georgia Bulldogs, boasting eight consecutive wins, including the last three regular-season competitions in Athens. The last encounter in 2023 saw LSU secure victory with Aleah Finnegan’s memorable first career-perfect 10 on the floor.

LSU comes off a historic performance, defeating No. 7 Arkansas with a program-record score of 198.574, the highest in the nation this year. Notable highlights include Haleigh Bryant’s perfect score on vault and floor, Savannah Schoenerr’s victory on bars, and McClain’s impressive 9.975 on beam.

The Tigers’ outstanding performance propelled them to the No. 3 spot in the week five national polls, with Bryant maintaining her top position in the all-around category.

Bryant and freshman Konnor McClain received SEC honors for their exceptional performances against Arkansas, adding to LSU’s already impressive gymnastics legacy.

With a talented roster, including seasoned seniors and promising newcomers, Olivia Dunne’s LSU Gymnastics program, led by Coach Jay Clark, continues to make strides towards excellence in the 2024 season.