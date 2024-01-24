LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant named SEC Gymnast of the Week after impressing against Kentucky

LSU Tigers gymnast Haleigh Bryant was recently named the SEC Gymnast of the Week. The 22-year-old received the honor for her incredible run during the match against Kentucky Wildcast on January 19. Bryant was one of the two gymnasts who scored a perfect 10, contributing to the Tigers’ crucial win.

Rightly known as LSU Tigers’ anchor, Bryant scored her perfect 10 in the uneven bars event. She helped her team score a total of 198.125 against the Kentucky Wildcats. It marked the second-highest score by any team in the country and the highest score by any SEC team so far in 2024. She also scored a near-perfect score of 9.975 on the vault, 9.900 on the beam, and 9.950 on the floor.

Acknowledging her brilliant performance against the Wildcats, the official Instagram page of LSU Gymnastics shared the news of Haleigh Bryant’s honor on their story.

It displayed a picture of Bryant with ‘Gymnast of the Week’ written on it.

LSU Gymnastics' Instagram story (Image via Instagram/lsugym)

This is Haleigh Bryant’s second ‘Gymnast of the Week’ honor in the month of January. She previously won it jointly with fellow gymnast Amari Drayton. The two had shown stellar skills in the match against Ohio State. Bryant scored 39.675 in the all-around, making her the highest-ranked gymnast in the country after Week 1 of the season. She also stunned everyone by performing her breathtaking vault stunt to score 9.950.

A look at Haleigh Bryant’s gymnastics career so far

Bryant at LSU v Auburn match

Haleigh Bryant was three years old when she began her gymnastics training in 2004. She started competing in professional championships in 2016. Bryant participated in the 2016 Nastia Liukin Cup where she was placed sixth in the junior division. She also achieved the sixth place in the 2016 Junior Olympic Championships.

The young gymnast competed at the 2017 Junior Olympic Championships, attaining the first position in the all-around in the junior-B division, and also won titles on vault and floor exercises.

She improved her run at the 2018 Nastia Liukin Cup by winning the senior title. Bryant defended her vault title and finished second on floor exercise and third in the all-around in the 2018 Junior Olympic Championships. Moreover, in the following year, she won gold on vault and was placed first on uneven bars and second in the all-around.

By 2019, she signed her national letter of intent with the Louisiana State Tigers. Before entering college gymnastics, she competed at the 2020 Nastia Liukin Cup, where she won the all-around title. It made her the first gymnast to win two Nastia Liukin Cup titles.