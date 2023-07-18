“Me when she can’t keep my name out of her mouth” - Olivia Dunne gives it back to TikToker Brecki Hill in new online feud

The popular online feud between gymnast Olivia Dunne and TikToker Breckie Hill has sprung once again. The beef began with Hill pointing at the gymnast with her new update on social media. On the other hand, it took little time for Dunne to give it back to Hill.

Since April, the gymnast and the social media personality have been in a constant online feud. The main reason for the ill-feeling is the similarity in their looks.

Hill seems to use it as a way to get attention on her social media profiles. Recently, the 3.9 million followers of the youngster took another shot at the gymnast after posting a picture alluding to Dunne.

Breckie Hill takes a dig at Olivia Dunne (Image via TikTok/Breckie Hill)

The back and forth between them began when Hill shared a video of herself on Sunday with the caption:

“Proof my rizz is better than Livvy’s,” Hill wrote on her video.

The caption was a dig at the gymnast’s picture from last month that she shared with the message, “Rizz God,” Using the word “Rizz” in her caption. Hill tried to indicate that he was more charismatic than the gymnast. Learning about her competitor’s new post, Dunne did not waste a second to reply.

Olivia Dunne's reply (Image via TikTok/Olivia Dunne)

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a picture of her in a sparkly black halter-neck dress. Dunne’s actual reply to Hill came in her caption that read:

“Me when she can’t keep my name out of her mouth,” wrote Dunne.

However, after the online war of uploading pictures with captions, none of the parties did anything more to give wind to the fire.

When and how did the online feud between Olivia Dunne and Breckie Hill come about?

LSU v Auburn

In April 2023, social media noticed uncanny similarities in appearance between Dunne and Hill. Apparently, both personalities have blonde hair and are nearly the same age. As a result, many began hyping up the social media star for being similar to the gymnast.

During this time, Dunne blocked Hill reportedly due to vulgar comments in her comments sections. Moreover, during an interview with Lofe, the social media star shared how she found Dunne.

"every single person that's, like, met [Dunne] has been like, 'Oh, she's so mean in person,'" Hill expressed her dislike for the gymnast.

Although the comparison between Dunne and Hill isn't a burning topic, the social media star frequently uses the issue as a means to gain attention.