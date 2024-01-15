"Mention Simone Biles 100 times today like y'all do Taylor Swift": Fans react to gymnast's kiss with husband Jonathan Owens during his NFL clash

American gymnast Simone Biles visited Dallas for the Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys game day on Sunday. Her presence at the stadium supporting the Packers and her husband, Jonathan Owens, gained immense attention as always. Moreover, fans drooled over the adorable Biles-Owens moment during the game that made it to the headlines.

Sunday night saw a neck-to-neck chase between the Packers and the Cowboys. Ultimately, the gameday resulted in favor of the Green Bay Packers with 48 - 32 scores.

Amidst the match-day thrills, fans also noticed the cute interaction between the Packers’ safety Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles.

A video shared by the official page of NFL on X (formerly known as Twitter) saw Owens running to the off-side to kiss and hug his wife. The adorable moments gained immense attention from fans. Many expressed their views on the couple and Biles’ visit to Dallas on match day. Take a look:

An X user expressed that Biles must get the same attention on the Jumbotron just as Taylor Swift does during the Kansas City Chiefs match when the singer arrives to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. The fan believed that Simone Biles was a globally renowned gymnast so there should not be a debate about it.

“And I better see her on the Jumbotron and hear the announcers mention her 100 times today like yall do Taylor. Simone is a real GLOBAL phenomenon and that’s not up for debate.”

One fan joked that Simone Biles showing support for her husband would make single women in America jealous.

"Single women in America gon be mad seeing a loving wife support her husband"

One of the fans took a dig at Owens’ controversial “catch” statement from an interview, where he said that he did not know the seven-time Olympic gymnast before he started dating her.

"Rumor has it he still doesn’t know who she is"

A look at Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’s “catch” controversy

Biles and Owens at Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

In December 2023, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles appeared in a podcast interview with Pivot. During the conversation, the NFL player revealed that he did not know Simone Biles before he started dating her. Moreover, he said that it was the four-time Olympic gymnast who first made efforts to kickstart their relationship.

Owens stated that he was the “catch” between them and Biles made efforts initially to start their dating phase.

Owens’ statements did not impress fans. Instead, it ignited trolling and criticism against him.

However, both Biles and Owens fought the negative comments together. The NFL player shared images from his wedding with the gymnast on his Instagram and captioned it,

“Unbothered.”

Biles expressed her support by commenting:

“🤞🏾💋 for life.”