"Now I'm gonna get to see Simone, Suni and Gabby" - Fans react to Gabby Douglas' return to professional gymnastics, aiming to compete at the Olympics

Eight years after securing her last gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, Gabby Douglas is all set to make her return to elite gymnastics, aiming for the Olympics.

The 28-year-old will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Winter Cup, to be held at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky from February 23 to 25. The competition will serve as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Senior Women’s Competition, featuring the all-around and other events, will be held on Saturday, February 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Douglas showed her exceptional gymnastics skills at the 2012 London Olympics by securing two gold medals, including the team and individual all-around events. She became the first African-American woman to clinch the individual title and was the only gymnast to compete on all apparatus in team events.

Three years later, at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Douglas clinched a gold medal with her team 'Final Five.' She announced her return to gymnastics in July 2023. While Douglas has fixed her gaze on the upcoming Olympics, the fans, unable to control their joy, took to X to show their support.

"It's great to see Gabby Douglas returning! Her experience and skills will add value," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

"We are going to cheer her up," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Along with Douglas, Simone Biles, who withdrew from the 2020 Olympics after experiencing twisties, only to make a comeback last year and win four gold medals at the World Championships, will be seen competing in Tokyo.

The last Olympic individual event gold medalist, Suni Lee, will also compete alongside the two gymnasts.

A fan excited to watch the three Americans competing wrote:

"Omg I'm a gymnastics stan I,m going to the Olympic trials and now I'm gonna get to see Simone, Suni and Gabby."

Expand Tweet

"Happy she was able to overcome what she went through in this sport and is making a comeback to reclaim her narrative and love for the craft!" another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Gabby Douglas' World Championships achievements

Gabby Douglas during the shoot for 'Special Skills' in Los Angeles, California.

Apart from her Olympic accolades, Gabby Douglas has a remarkable record at the World Championships.

During the 2011 World Championships in Tokyo, she secured a gold medal with the team. Douglas was also placed fifth in the uneven bars and enjoyed a successful run at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Douglas contributed to the team's success in securing a gold medal. She also qualified for the individual all-around event and bagged a silver medal, finishing behind Simone Biles.

If Douglas qualifies for the 2024 Games, she will become the oldest American woman to compete at the Olympics since 1952.