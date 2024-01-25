Olivia Dunne impresses in latest training session with LSU ahead of meet vs Missouri

Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnast and social media star, regularly gives fans updates on her training. Most recently, she left viewers wowed as she shared a sneak peek of her floor routine.

Dunne, who was out of action most of 2023 due to injuries, is finally back competing, much to the delight of her followers and teammates. She kicked the year off with a strong performance on 5th January, at LSU’s season opener against Ohio State.

Competing on the floor, the 21-year-old scored a 9.875 for her routine, helping the Tigers to a 196.975-196.775 victory over their opponents. She followed this up with a 9.850 at the Farmer’s Market Collegiate Quad, where LSU finished second behind Oklahoma with a score of 197.150. UCLA came in third, while home team Utah finished fourth.

Olivia Dunne took to her Instagram stories to share with fans the latest video of her training. In the video, which was originally shared by the official page of LSU Gymnastics, Dunne is dressed in the Tigers' purple leotard as she gets ready for her routine.

The LSU senior gets things going with some dance choreography as her teammates can be heard in the background cheering her on, saying “Come on Liv, you got it”. Dunne then performs multiple flips before sticking her landing, as the crowd breaks into applause.

Via Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne's life outside of gymnastics

With her immense social media fame, Olivia Dunne has often opened up about the difficulties of leading a normal life outside of gymnastics. While the gymnast is enrolled as a student at Louisiana State University, she revealed in an interview that she has opted for online classes instead of attending physical lectures due to safety issues.

For Dunne, the decision came after multiple events, including when a large horde of fans crowded her and her fellow gymnasts at a meet, behaving inappropriately. The final straw, however, was when she got a text that seemingly revealed her class schedule, convincing her it was better to study online.

“I love getting to know the people that follow me and what I do, so I always try to say hi to everybody I can that recognizes me when I’m out in public and I always try to take a picture. But this past year, it’s been a bit crazy,” she told NJ.com.

“I had a scare once with a message that I got about a class I was going to, and I was like, you know what, it’s not worth it. It was a threat. It seemed like they knew where I was at and what class, and I just decided better (to be) safe than sorry.”