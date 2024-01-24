Olivia Dunne lauds LSU teammate Kia Johnson on perfect 10 vs Kentucky a year after Achilles injury

Olivia Dunne recently lauded LSU teammate Kiya Johnson for her exceptional performance in the SEC opener on January 19. She appreciated her for scoring a perfect 10 vs the Kentucky Wildcats, the team against whom Johnson had previously suffered an Achilles injury while performing in 2023.

In the SEC opener, the LSU Tigers closed out a wonderful victory against Kentucky with 198.125-197.600 scores. After losing to Oklahoma in their previous match, the Tigers were motivated to give their best in their fight with the Wildcats. Kiya Johnson was one such LSU gymnast who was at the top of her game. The 21-year-old scored a perfect 10 on the balance beam, contributing to the Tigers’ win.

Johnson’s participation became even more inspiring because it was her first championship ever since her return from her Achilles injury, which she developed in 2023.

Elated by her performance, fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne congratulated her. She shared ESPN's post on Johnson on her Instagram story and mentioned,

“She is her”

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/livvydunne)

During a meet in January 2023, Kiya Johnson landed awkwardly and tore her left Achilles. As a result, the gymnast had to undergo surgery and also rest for a prolonged period of time. However, after a long wait, the young gymnast was back in 2024’s SEC opener. Ironically, Johnson got injured against the same team, the Kentucky Wildcats, in 2023 against whom she recently scored a perfect 10.

Olivia Dunne speaks on inspiring young girls with her work

21-year-old Olivia Dunne is not just a renowned gymnast but also an influencer and model. Her stunning images on social media never fail to make a mark among fans.

Moreover, Dunne’s gymnastics performances with her team LSU Tigers always keep her in the headlines.

Her popularity was boosted during the Covid-19 lockdown. Moreover, with the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, Dunne was able to enclose great business deals with brands as a model and influencer. It helped her earn lump sum paychecks from reputed brands such as Forever 21, American Eagle, SI Swimsuit, and others. By 2023, the gymnast was among the top ten highest-paid NCAA athletes.

Having created a brand out of her name, Olivia Dunne has inspired many young girls in schools and universities. Last year, the athlete gave a brilliant answer when she was asked about what it meant to champion young girls' active participation in sports.

She told in an interview after making it to the College World Series,

"It's really important. I really want to let younger girls know that they could have it all. They could be a successful athlete, be a great student and be a savvy businesswoman as well,"