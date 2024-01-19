Olivia Dunne shares glimpse of latest training session on uneven bars as LSU Tigers prepare for meet vs Kentucky

Ahead of the LSU Tigers' clash with the University of Kentucky on January 19, star gymnast Olivia Dunne uploaded a video, where she can be seen performing an uneven bars routine. The routine was flawless and received a lot of cheers from her teammates.

Dunne showcased her acrobatic skills while performing on the uneven bars, a setup that involves two bars at different heights on which gymnasts perform a routine. She started by transitioning from the higher bar to the lower bar and then moved back to the higher one during the latter part of her routine.

Throughout the routine, one can see Dunne executing difficult circles. She shared the video on her Instagram story, with sparkles emojis:

“✨✨✨”

Olivia Dunne training (Image via Instagram)

Dunne, who has a great fan following on Instagram (4.5 million) and TikTok (7.8 million), usually shares videos of her routines with her fans and followers.

In the season opener against Ohio State at the 2024 NCAA Gymnastics Championship, Dunne played a crucial role in the LSU Tigers’ victory. She got an impressive score of 9.875 on the floor exercise. In addition, she performed well in the pommel horse, parallel bars, and ring events.

On December 16, 2023, LSU Tigers had their first event of the season, Gym 101, which took place at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Louisiana. Dunne was excellent in the floor exercise as she performed two somersaults and finished the routine with a two-flip landing.

Her performance was among the 50 routines that the Tigers presented as a preview ahead of the 2024 season. For the Tigers, nine athletes performed a total of 37 routines.

Olivia Dunne features in the Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Sports

Olivia Dunne of LSU before a meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne, a senior gymnast for the LSU Tigers, has featured in the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the Sports category. The list also included LSU’s basketball star Angel Reese and track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson.

Dunne is also a well-known social media personality. On her Forbes profile, she has been addressed as one of the faces of college sports' NIL era. Dunne became the highest-earning female college athlete in 2021.

This was after the National Collegiate Athletic Association approved the NIL (name, image, and likeness) policy which allowed college athletes to take up sponsorships. According to Forbes, her net worth is estimated to be around $2.3 million. She also has partnerships with top brands like Vuori, American Eagle, and Motorola.