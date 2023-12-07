Olivia Dunne shares glimpses of Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot

Olivia Dunne, an LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team member, earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Dunne is the most followed college athlete around the world. The 21-year-old is the highest-paid female college athlete as of 2022. The Louisiana State University Tiger's gymnast has amassed a huge following on social media across various platforms.

She has approximately 4.5 million followers on Instagram, 119K on X (formerly known as Twitter), and more than seven million followers on TikTok as of February 2023.

She became the highest-paid female college athlete in the NCAA during the 2021 season when the organization permitted the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeliness) policy that allowed college student-athletes to accept sponsorships. According to Forbes, Dunne has an estimated earning of $2.3 million.

According to a survey by the Sportsbook, Dunne was the most searched female athlete under 25 on Google in the United States in the previous year. She appeared in an estimated 550,000 searches. The 21-year-old took to social media to share a picture from the Forbes 30 Under 30 photoshoot.

"@forbes 30 under 30," she wrote.

Dunne's Forbes bio mentions her as 'one of the faces of college sports' NIL era.

Other American athletes who made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list alongside Olivia Dunne

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Along with Dunne, Sha'Carri Richardson and Kate Douglass also etched their names in the 30 Under 30 North American Sports list.

Richardson showed an exceptional display of her athletics prowess in the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest by clinching two gold medals in the 100m and 4x100 m relay and a bronze medal in the 200m. Given her impressive performance, she secured a deal worth $20m from Nike until 2028.

Douglass earned her spot on the list after becoming the first person to win three individual national titles in three different strokes as a Division I swimmer. She secured a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and nine medals between the 2022 and 2023 world championships. Her Forbes bio read 'most dominant collegiate careers in any sport.'

Angel Resse, LSU Tigers' basketball player made it to the list for leading LSU to its first-ever women's basketball national championship in 2023. Her bio mentioned her as 'one of the most marketable stars of the NCAA's new NIL era.'